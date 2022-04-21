Six issues | One Great Price

Tisza Bistro to Reopen in Former Singletree Location in Healdsburg

The Windsor restaurant closed in August 2020. It will reopen at the one-time location of Singletree Cafe, which closed in February after more than 20 years in business.

Chef Krisztian Karkus of the former Tisza Bistro in Windsor is planning a second act, to open sometime this year, at the one-time location of Singletree diner in Healdsburg.

Karkus closed Tisza, his Eastern European restaurant, in August 2020 after a three-year stint complicated by multiple fires including the 2017 wildfires that closed the restaurant just days after it opened.

When I first met Karkus, he was trying to feed wildfire evacuees, cooking with a waffle iron he bought a Kohl’s. Since then, Karkus has been popping up at the Windsor Certified Farmers Market serving schnitzel and holding over his grateful fans. Rumor has it Karkus may be making his own beer at his new location, also to be named Tisza Bistro.

Singletree Cafe closed in February after more than 20 years in business. It arrived in Healdsburg long before the many high-end restaurants now in the area created the current Beverly Hills vibe. A major struggle for Singletree, at 165 Healdsburg Ave., was ongoing construction of the Mill District just across the street. Ongoing road closures made it difficult to turn left into the restaurant’s parking lot.

