There’s Never Been a Better Time to Join a Sonoma Distillery Club

Slide 1 of 26 Young & Yonder: Club members at Young & Yonder in Healdsburg get first dibs on the distillery’s limited runs of specialty spirits. “We are not widely distributed, so the club gives members access to our products, which they likely cannot widely find in the marketplace,” says Young & Yonder co-owner Sarah Opatz. 449 Allan Court, Healdsburg, 707-473-8077, youngandyounder.com (Courtesy of Young & Yonder)

Slide 2 of 26 Young & Yonder currently has two club options. The Forever Young Club requires a single bottle purchase every three months; the Double Y Society requires a two purchase every three months. A new cocktail kit club membership is set to launch in May. (Courtesy of Young & Yonder)

Slide 3 of 26 Josh Opatz, co-founder of Young & Yonder Spirits, bottles hand sanitizer created with alcohol from his Healdsburg distillery. Young & Yonder Spirits gave away its first large batch of hand sanitizer for free. The family-owned distillery also donated sanitizer to fire fighters, police officers, city workers, and others. Hand sanitizer is still available from the distillery by special order. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 26 Sipsong Spirits: The Secret Sipping Society (just saying the name is fun) gives members access to seasonal, small batch spirits and cocktail kits. The club began with distiller Tara Jasper’s first seasonal gin, Spring, made with fresh botanicals harvested the morning of distillation. 7759 Bell Road, Windsor, 707-799-7052, sipsongspirits.com. (Courtesy of Kate Burgess)

Slide 5 of 26 Sipsong Spirits founder and distiller, Tara Jasper, is also putting together cocktail kits. Up next for the Secret Sipping Society is a nod to the Caribbean with a gin tiki cocktail called The Saturn. “My hope is that in the middle of these hardest months ahead I can help take you away, just in your mind,” says Jasper. (Courtesy of Kate Burgess)

Slide 6 of 26 Club shipments happen four times a year and never cost more than $89 each plus tax. In Sonoma County, Sipsong Spirits delivers to your door for free. For those outside of the county, shipping is $15. (Courtesy of Kate Burgess)

Slide 7 of 26 Barber Lee Spirits: If you’re looking to get your hands on the first grappa released by Petaluma’s Barber Lee Spirits, you have to be a club member. When the distillery’s bottled-in-bond rye whiskey comes out, it will also be exclusive to club members. 120 Washington Street, Petaluma, 707-971-7107, barberleespirits.com (Courtesy of Barber Lee Spirits)

Slide 8 of 26 Co-owner Michael Barber says there’s also a virtual cocktail class for club members in the works for March, when Barber Lee Spirits releases its first bourbon. To be a club member at Barber Lee Spirits, you must purchase two spirits selected by the distillery every 4 months. Club members get a 15% discount on regular pricing. (Courtesy of Barber Lee Spirits)

Slide 9 of 26 The distilling team behind Barber Lee Spirits: (left to right) Aaron Lee, Lorraine Barber, and Michael Barber. (Courtesy of Barber Lee Spirits)

Slide 10 of 26 Griffo Distillery: Husband and wife team, Jenny and Michael Griffo are holding virtual cocktail hours and maker discussions for Griffo Distillery club members. “I focus more on the cocktails and how to craft a beautiful drink in your home,” says Jenny. “Mike shares more about the art and science of distilling.” 1320 Scott St, Suite A, Petaluma, 707-879-8755, griffodistillery.com (Courtesy of Griffo Distillery)

Slide 11 of 26 Griffo club memberships include first access to upcoming releases. Things to look forward to in 2021 include a small-batch release of five-year aged rye whiskey, persimmon gin, and an amaro. (Courtesy of Griffo Distillery)

Slide 12 of 26 Griffo Distillery offer a half-dozen club membership options, including spirits and cocktail kits. Shipments can be as frequent as monthly cocktail kits to spirits delivered every six months. (Courtesy of Griffo Distillery)

Slide 13 of 26 Spirit Works Distillery: An aquavit, Triticale whiskey, bitter sloe and an exploratory gin are just a few of the many offerings Spirit Works Distillery has made available to its Spirits Club members before the general public. “While we know our supporters will always love our core spirits, it's been really incredible for us to share the more creative side of our distillery with them as well,” says Spirit Works Distillery co-owner Ashby Marshall. 6790 McKinley Street #100, Sebastopol, 707-634-4793, spiritworksdistillery.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 26 Spirit Works Distillery offers three club memberships ranging from four to 12 bottles of spirits per year. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 26 Newly named Spirit Works Head Distiller, Krystal Goulart looks forward to holding special tastings for Spirits Club members when time permits. (Courtesy of Spirit Works Distillery)

Slide 16 of 26 Sonoma Brothers Distilling: This Windsor distillery turned the pandemic into an opportunity to redo their spirit club, making it more customizable and affordable. “The best part of being a club member at Sonoma Brothers Distilling is you have access to spirits that sell out,” says Kelly Matthies, Sonoma Brothers Distilling Office Manager. “We are truly a small craft distillery and we value quality over quantity every time.” 7759 Bell Road, Windsor, 707-687-5149, sonomabrothersdistilling.com. (Courtesy of Sonoma Brothers Distilling)

Slide 17 of 26 Members of Sonoma Brothers Distilling's new club, California Exclusive, must purchase two bottles of spirits, four times a year (March, June, September, and December). Sign-ups for the new club begin February 10th. (Courtesy of Sonoma Brothers Distilling)

Slide 18 of 26 Twin brothers Chris, left, and Brandon Matthies own and operate Sonoma Brothers Distilling, in Windsor. Chris is a firefighter and Brandon a police officer. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 26 Prohibition Spirits: “We try to educate our members to be adventurous when it comes to spirits,” says Fred Groth, who owns and operates Prohibition Spirits Distillery with his wife, Amy. Since opening in 2009, Prohibition Spirits has created more than 50 spirits, allowing for unique club offerings like a member-inspired rhubarb and ginger based gin. 21877 8th Street East, Sonoma, 707-721-6390, prohibition-spirits.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 26 Prohibition Spirits Distillery club has two levels; shipments take place in November, March, and July, and can range in size from two to six bottles. (Courtesy of Prohibition Spirits Distillery)

Slide 21 of 26 Launched during the pandemic, the Mystery Box is a theme-based cocktail kit with a live virtual component. Designed to keep members connected between club shipments, Prohibition Spirits has put together more than a half-dozen of the kits so far. The Holiday Mystery Box is pictured. A Mardi Gras Mystery Box is set to be unveiled in February. (Courtesy of Prohibition Spirits Distillery)

Slide 22 of 26 Prohibition Spirits Distillery in Sonoma produces craft cocktail-inspired hand sanitizers along with its spirits. (Courtesy of Prohibition Spirits Distillery)

Slide 23 of 26 Hanson of Sonoma Distillery: This Sonoma distillery recently revamped its membership offerings. There are now two club memberships to choose from. The Main Spirits Society Club allows members to mix and match a variety of Hanson products including vodka, pre-batched cocktails and DIY cocktail kits. 22985 Burndale Road, Sonoma, 707-343-1805, hansonofsonoma.com (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma)

Slide 24 of 26 Hanson of Sonoma Distillery now also offers the Spirits Society Cocktail Club. Members receive two pre-batched cocktail kits, six times a year. Flavors are constantly changing, so you’ll never receive the same cocktail twice. (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma)

Slide 25 of 26 The family behind Hanson of Sonoma Distillery. (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma)

Slide 26 of 26 Hanson of Sonoma Distillery continues to produce hand sanitizer along with spirits. (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma)