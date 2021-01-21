Six issues | One Great Price

Food + Drink, Sonoma Bars, What's New in Sonoma County

There’s Never Been a Better Time to Join a Sonoma Distillery Club

Being a club member comes with all sorts of perks, like getting the good stuff delivered to your doorstep. It's also an opportunity to support small, family-owned businesses.

We do it in the wine world, why not spirits, too? Nearly all of Sonoma County’s distilleries offer club memberships that come with a variety of perks, such as discounts and first access to limited production bottles. And, with the pandemic making in-store shopping a little more difficult, home delivery seems like a compelling way to keep you in good spirits while supporting local, family-owned businesses. From mystery boxes and cocktail kits to seasonal spirits and drinks that make you feel like you’re on the beach, local distilleries are delivering their very best right to your doorstep. Click through the gallery above for some of the best distillery clubs in Wine Country.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

