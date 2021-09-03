The Best Cheap Eats in Santa Rosa

Slide 1 of 18 Reuben Sandwich, Mac's Deli, $9.95: It's a splurge to eat their hearty pastrami Reuben, but with a mess of fries on the side, $9.95 seems ridiculously reasonable. 630 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-3785, macsdeliandcafe.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 18 3 Meats and 2 Sides, Red Bee BBQ, $15.99 for two: Enough to feed two at $15.99, the teriyaki chicken, brisket and pulled pork aren't a bad deal, especially with a side of rice, mac salad or street corn. 750 Stony Point, Santa Rosa, redbeebbq.com. (Conner Jay/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 18 Burger, Acme Burger, $5.99: A local quarter pound beef burger for $5.99? It's a crazy good deal with Franco American buns and their own "Awesome Sauce." Recently opened in Santa Rosa; original location in Cotati. 550 East Cotati Ave., Cotati; 1007 W College Ave, Santa Rosa; acmeburgerco.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 18 Mel's Fish and Chips, $4.49-$8.99: Complete orders with fries and coleslaw will run you upwards of $8.99, but you can grab a side order of fish for $4.49, five prawns for $8.99 or fried calamari rings (appetizer sized) for $4.75. 1016 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa,707-578-1954. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 18 Giant Dog, A Dog A Day, $6: A quarter-pound all beef hot dog with the trimmings for $6, just outside of Friedman's. 4055 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of A Dog A Day)

Slide 6 of 18 Breakfast Sandwich, Zoftig Eatery, $5: House made English muffin, egg and cheddar cheese. Simple, but delish. 57 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 18 Bahn Mi Sandwiches, Thuan Phat, $3.95: Still the best, still only $3.95. 3020 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa. (Stephanie A./Yelp)

Slide 8 of 18 Dim Sum, Hang Ah, $4.25-$6.35: Currently only open for takeout, this Chinese food and dim sum spot has San Francisco-quality nibbles like custard buns, steamed pork buns and spring rolls for $4.25, taro puffs, Chiu Chou Steam Dumplings and (though it sounds horrible, but it's amazing) Bean Curd Skin Roll in Broth for $5.25. Larger dumplings are $6.25 each, but still a bargain. 2130 Armory Dr., Santa Rosa, hangahdimsum.com. (Daniel P./Yelp)

Slide 9 of 18 Half and Half Plate, Ohana Hawaiian BBQ, $12.45: Kalua pork with cabbage is pretty darn good, especially with Volcano Chicken for $12.45. You won't be able to eat the whole thing, especially with two macs and one rice. 2150 Santa Rosa Ave., 707-571-8882, ohanasantarosa.com. (Alan G./Yelp)

Slide 10 of 18 Curry Udon, Ippinn Udon, $10.99: Fried tofu and veggies in a warm Japanese-style curry sauce. Filling enough for two meals. 1880 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, ippinnllc.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 18 Bulgogi Korean Rice Bowl, Bowl and Roll, $9.95: You’ll be lucky to find a table at this combination sushi roll, ramen and Korean barbecue spot. What we love here is the simple Korean BBQ bulgogi, with strips of steak marinated with soy sauce, garlic and sesame oil served over white rice. 1331 Guerneville Rd., Suite Q, Santa Rosa, 707-595-3772. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 18 Pupusas and Empanadas, Pupuseria Salvadorena: Hearty little pockets of fried masa with cheese, meat beans or sweet custard. $2.50 to $3.50 each. 1403 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 18 Tacos and Sopes, Freaking Tacos: In the sweet spot between delicious and cheap are Freaking Tacos for just $2.10 each. Sopes are $4.10 and the al pastor is the thing. 400 W. Third St., Santa Rosa. (Stephanie A. / Yelp)

Slide 14 of 18 Gyro, Fourth St. Deli, $9.95: Thin strips of beef with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions are wrapped in a grilled lavash. Everything is made fresh, and their Middle Eastern dishes — falafel, hummus, mujadara (rice and lentils), dolmas and gyros — are terrific. 300 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 18 Fried Stuff, Quickly, $5.99: Tasty fried seafood on sticks, bubble milk teas, and other Asian snacks draw a Santa Rosa High and Santa Rosa Junior College crowd. At $5.99 (and up) for most items, thrifty eaters can munch on fried baby octopus, squid balls, calamari rings and shrimp trigon, washed down with a mango milk tea. 1880 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-303-7412, quicklyusa.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 18 3 Item Dinner Bento, Quick Sushi, $14: Lots of great deals at this fast-casual sushi spot, but a three-item dinner bento box at $14 (no soup) is a solid deal. Choose from chicken katsu, teriyaki, crab nigiri, fried tofu, California rolls or fried tofu plus rice and salad. 2500 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, quicksushisr.com. (Courtesy of Quick Sushi)

Slide 17 of 18 Tacos al Pastor, Taqueria Santa Rosa: Not as cheap as some at $4.32 each, but for under $10, two are a light repast. 1950 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-528-7956. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 18 Carnitas, Taqueria California, $3.50: Still my favorite carnitas, pilled high on street tacos. 750 Stony Point Road Ste#A-155, Santa Rosa. (Giovanni A./Yelp)