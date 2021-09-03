Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

The Best Cheap Eats in Santa Rosa

Looking to dine out without spending too much money? Here are 18 favorite restaurants for delicious meals on a budget.

In Sonoma County, “cheap eats” is relative. If you can get a meal for under $10 it’s a steal. For under $15 you’re doing well. And for under $20, you’re still ahead of the game (but don’t think about ordering any drinks). There are still some restaurants tucked away where prices hover around the $6 to $10 range for pretty darn good grub. Click through the gallery for some Santa Rosa favorites.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
8 Cool, Unusual and Unique Places to Stay in Wine Country

How about spending the night in a vintage camper or a gingerbread house? Or sipping some wine by a yurt?

Close