Get Into the Holiday Spirit at These Sonoma Bars and Distilleries

Hanson of Sonoma, Espresso Hot Chocolate: Guaranteed to warm you up on a cold, winter’s night, this boozy chocolate drink is made with hot cocoa, organic espresso vodka and heavy cream, then garnished with candy canes and marshmallows. 22985 Burndale Road, Sonoma, 707-343-1805, hansonofsonoma.com (Hanson of Sonoma)
Hanson of Sonoma, Espresso Martini: Martinis are having a moment that never seems to end! Made with organic espresso vodka and whipping cream, the Hanson’s Espresso Martini is a decadent choice. (Hanson of Sonoma)
Hanson’s Organic Espresso vodka is available at the distillery in Sonoma (pictured). An Espresso Martini cocktail kit is also available for purchase. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Barber Lee Spirits, Apple a Day: A recipe for good health, this cocktail created by the hardworking trio behind Barber Lee Spirits features apple brandy, absinthe, lemon, honey syrup and more. 120 Washington St., Petaluma, 707-971-7107, barberleespirits.com (Barber Lee Spirits)
Barber Lee Spirits, Bloodlust: This bourbon cocktail includes beet powder and sage. Lorraine Barber, co-owner of the Petaluma distillery, describes it as “an updated version of a cosmopolitan.” (Barber Lee Spirits)
Barber Lee Spirits distillery in Petaluma is decked out for the holiday season. (Barber Lee Spirits)
Griffo Distillery, Winter Queen: Feel like royalty while you’re sipping on this whiskey cocktail with ginger, prickly pear syrup, lime, chicory pecan bitters and more. 1320 Scott St., Suite A, Petaluma, 707-879-8755, griffodistillery.com (Griffo Distillery)
Griffo Distillery in Petaluma also sells a Winter Queen cocktail kit with everything you’ll need to make a dozen cocktails. (Griffo Distillery)
Young & Yonder, Noggin Punch: Light and fluffy, this modern take on a classic eggnog boasts bourbon and fresh grated nutmeg. 449 Allan Court, Healdsburg, 707-473-8077, youngandyonder.com
Brewster’s Beer Garden, Miracle Pop-up: There’s something about those kitschy glasses! The Carol Barrel (pictured) includes Irish whiskey, banana liqueur, Guinness punch, Smith & Cross Jamaica rum and nutmeg. 229 Water St., Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com (Melissa Horn)
Brewster’s Beer Garden, Miracle Pop-up: The Christmas Cricket cocktail has a long list of ingredients including tequila blanco, vanilla, amaro and dark chocolate. (Melissa Horn)
Brewster’s Beer Garden in Petaluma has a well-earned reputation for its holiday decor. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Lazeaway Club, Sippin’ Santa: We dare you not to smile when this cocktail appears poolside at the Flamingo Resort & Spa in Santa Rosa. Made with aged demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange and gingerbread mix, you might want to hold on with two hands. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com (Melissa Horn)
Lazeaway Club, Santa’s Yule Tide: The tiki vibes are strong with this one! Tequila, Applejack, lime and maple-cranberry syrup make this cocktail worthy of adding to the list when at the Flamingo Resort & Spa in Santa Rosa. (Sippin' Santa)
Plastic pink flamingo decked out for the holidays at the Lazeaway Club in Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Resort. (Dana Rebmann)
It’s a tiki-themed Christmas at the Lazeaway Club at Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Resort. (Dana Rebmann)