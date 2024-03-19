Striking Victorian-Style Home in Sonoma Listed for $5.2 Million. Take a Look

A richly designed Victorian-style home, infused with a modern freshness, is a gem of dwelling in Sonoma’s real estate inventory. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, plus a three-car garage and upstairs ADU, sits grandly on a corner acre of the Armstrong Estates enclave. It is listed for $5,200,000.

The home at 601 Charles Van Damme Way was designed and built in 2000 by developer Steve Ledson and recently renovated by Horizon Builders. But its highly ornamented millwork offers some convincing time travel. The structure has a handsome wraparound porch allowing for outdoor wine sipping in the quiet neighborhood.

Exquisite ornamentation in corbels, turrets, columns and double crown molding meet with natural stone finishes, like a leather quartzite on the fireplace and marble in the kitchen and bathrooms. Designer lighting fixtures throughout offer a clever and seamless modern touch. Click through the above gallery for a look inside.

For more information on 601 Charles Van Damme Way, contact Ginger Martin, 415-516-3939, 707-200-2488, Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage, 1229 Adams St., St. Helena, sothebysrealty.com