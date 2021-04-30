Sonoma Restaurant Faves Inspired By the Kentucky Derby

And…they’re off!
The annual Kentucky Derby is something of a religion in the Blue Grass State. Ponies run, ladies wear fancy hats and everyone cools off with a Mint Julep. Maybe that’s a bit simplistic, but it’s all about turning out in your best as jockeys race for the roses on the first Saturday of May.
You can watch the fun from Churchill Downs from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. California time) on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.
Californians aren’t much for Kentucky fare usually, but we’ve got a few suggestions of the Southern persuasion to inspire your Derby Day!