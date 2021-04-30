Sonoma Restaurant Faves Inspired By the Kentucky Derby

Butter Cake: Sweet T's: Butter cake is a Southern favorite, made with, you guessed it, lots and lots of butter. 9098 Brooks Rd S, Windsor. (Photo, Shutterstock)

Bourbon: All you need is a smoky, rich Bourbon, and you're good to go for Derby Day. We love Sonoma Distillery's heady version made right here.

Barbecue Ribs, Sweet T's: Nothing better than a lip-smacking, gut-filling rack o' ribs to fill you up and soak up a little of that bourbon. 9098 Brooks Rd S, Windsor.

Croque Madame, Blue Ridge Kitchen: Okay, so it's not a Hot Brown, a Kentucky favorite made with turkey, bread and Mornay sauce, but this one is so infinitely better. Croque Madame with lobster, ham, cheese, fried egg, saffron sauce and caviar. 6770 McKinley St Ste 150, Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Pimento Burger, Gravenstein Grill : Inspired by a favorite Southern treat, pimento cheese is made with peppers and (usually) cream cheese, cheddar and spices. This version has local peppers and chili with white cheddar. Gravenstein Grill is at 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)

Fried Chicken and Southern Fixin's, Sweet T's: Watch the Derby, not your waistline. We're especially fond of the greens and mac. 9098 Brooks Rd S, Windsor.

And…they’re off!

The annual Kentucky Derby is something of a religion in the Blue Grass State. Ponies run, ladies wear fancy hats and everyone cools off with a Mint Julep. Maybe that’s a bit simplistic, but it’s all about turning out in your best as jockeys race for the roses on the first Saturday of May.

You can watch the fun from Churchill Downs from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. California time) on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

Californians aren’t much for Kentucky fare usually, but we’ve got a few suggestions of the Southern persuasion to inspire your Derby Day!

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.