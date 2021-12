Healdsburg Is Hotter Than Ever, Here Are 6 New Places to Check Out

Slide 1 of 7 Big-tree dreams: If you’ve always wanted an enormous Christmas tree but are perhaps a bit short on ceiling space, make your way to Hotel Petaluma, where a 12-foot evergreen towers in the building’s courtyard. In years past, the hotel has even made it “snow” in the courtyard— fingers crossed for that happening again this year. Call for details. 205 Kentucky Street., Petaluma. 707-559-3393, hotelpetaluma.com (Courtesy of Hotel Petaluma)

Slide 2 of 7 Warm treats: Gather by the fireplace at Hotel Healdsburg for holiday tea, where the beautiful glassed-in porch is decorated as a winter wonderland. House-made treats from Dry Creek Kitchen add to the warm winter vibes. 25 Matheson Street., Healdsburg. 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com (Courtesy of David Baker Architects)

Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant at Healdsburg Hotel.

The bar at Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant at Hotel Healdsburg.

Slide 5 of 7 Prix fixe to the rescue: On Christmas, Spoonbar at the h2Hotel in Healdsburg offers a top-notch prix fixe meal—no need to break out the extra leaves for the table. Choose a traditional turkey dinner or go off-script with king salmon, among other choices. 219 Healdsburg Avenue., Healdsburg. 707-433- 7222, spoonbar.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 7 New Year's with a view: Warm up for your late-night New Year’s Eve celebration at The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg with a tasting of four sparkling wines and decadent oysters, crab cakes, and brie-quince crostini. 227 Healdsburg Avenue., Healdsburg. 707-431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com (Courtesy of Harmon Guest House)