10 Great Sonoma County Restaurants and Wineries for Easter Brunch

Slide 1 of 12 John Ash & Co.: Gourmet restaurant John Ash & Co. will host an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The menu includes eclectic and seasonal fare such as Hog Island oysters, French onion soup, ricotta and cured salmon crepes, strawberry challah French toast, spring vegetable frittata, country fried Angus NY steak, duck confit hash and pan roasted sea bass. Reserve on OpenTable. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com/dining/john-ash-co (Vintners Resort)

Slide 2 of 12 Flamingo Resort: Santa Rosa’s midcentury Flamingo Resort will host an Easter brunch in its ballroom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The seasonal Easter menu includes salads, shrimp cocktail, scalloped potatoes, vegan zucchini casserole, tamarind roasted chicken, yuzu-glazed roasted spiral ham and carrot cupcakes. $75 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under. Reserve on Tock. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545 8530, flamingoresort.com (Flamingo Resort)

Slide 3 of 12 TIPS Roadside: TIPS Roadside will host a family-style bottomless brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch, along with mimosas and Bloody Marys, is all-you-can eat, and the menu includes garden salad, smoked brisket, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, scrambled eggs, housemade biscuits and beignets for dessert. $55 per adult, $20 for children under 12 and free for kids under 5. Reservations are required; reserve on Tock. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 12 Salt & Stone: Salt & Stone will celebrate Easter with a generous a la carte brunch menu, starting with cinnamon buttermilk coffee cake, fresh fruit and drinks for the table. Other brunch items include huevos rancheros, brioche French toast, steak and eggs, blackened snapper, gulf prawn pasta, lamb burger and cauliflower gnocchi. Make a reservation on Resy. 9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 12 Spoonbar: Spoonbar will host an a la carte Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch menu includes delicacies such as smoked salmon, pan perdue, Maine lobster Benedict, crispy duck leg, wild mushroom and goat cheese quiche and beignets. The kids brunch menu ($17) includes French toast, scrambled eggs with bacon or sausage, chicken tenders with fries and rigatoni noodles with their choice of sauce. Three fresh flavors of bottomless bellinis will be available for $25. Make reservations on OpenTable. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222, spoonbar.com (Kim Carroll/Spoonbar)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 12 Costeaux French Bakery: Costeaux will be open on Easter with its regular Sunday brunch menu, including Costeaux favorites such as eggs Benedict, deep-dish quiche, avocado toast on artisan bread and pain perdu (French toast) made with the house cinnamon walnut bread. 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1913, costeaux.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 12 Sally Tomatoes: Sally Tomatoes will celebrate Easter with an egg hunt and brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet includes eggs Benedict, French toast, carved ham, chicken parmigiana, assorted pastries and ice cream. Drink specials include Peeps bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and chocolate martinis for adults, and chocolate milk and Shirley Temples for kids. The buffet is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 11 and under. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com (Sally Tomatoes)

Slide 8 of 12 Rio Nido Roadhouse: Rio Nido Roadhouse will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza with a brunch at 10 a.m. and an egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. There will be a Peep Diorama Art Contest based on the theme “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Peeps.” Drop off shoebox-sized dioramas before 1 p.m. for judging. Winners and prizes will be announced by 2 p.m. There will also be a Peep catapult competition for kids of all ages, and local firefighters will bring a fire engine for kids to see onsite and climb aboard. Call to RSVP for the Easter egg hunt to ensure there will be enough goodies for everyone. 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido, 70-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 12 Enriquez Estate Wines: SoCo Paella will join Enriquez Estate Wines for an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will include live music by indie duo Complicated Animals. The brunch will include an all-meat paella with seasonal vegetables, assorted cheeses and crackers and brownie bites drizzled with Enriquez Pinot Noir-infused ganache. $60 per person. 5960 Eastside Road, Forestville, 707-347-9719, enriquezwines.com (Enriquez Estate Wines)

Slide 10 of 12 Gypsy Cafe: On Easter weekend, Gypsy Cafe will host an Easter brunch with modern comfort foods such as its signature eggs Benedict, avocado toast, chicken fried pork chops and salted caramel French toast. The brunch will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 16-17, with seating inside or out in the garden patio. 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-861-3825, gypsy-cafe.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 12 Chicken & Waffles with sriracha cream & organic maple butter and a Bloody Mary from the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 12 Fried eggs from the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)