Sleek and Modern ‘Triple Barn House’ in Sonoma Asks $3 Million

The main bedroom has a glass wall toward the rest of the house. Curtains run along the glass to allow for privacy. (Open Homes Photography)

Sections of floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light and afford views of rolling hills, forests and far-off mountains. (Open Homes Photography)

The main area of the home has a more cocooned feel due to the white walls and smaller picture windows in squares and a long rectangle that parallels the dining table. (Open Homes Photography)

The concrete walls are exposed in the entryway where a staircase leads to the main living area. (Open Homes Photography)

(Open Homes Photography)

Triple Barn House — an award-winning custom home by San Francisco-based Mork-Ulnes Architects — is a little bit country and a lot rock ‘n’ roll.

The 1,700-square-foot home, which has been featured in Sonoma Magazine, Architectural Digest and Dwell, is perched on a hillside lot above Sonoma Valley and combines an asymmetrical triple-gabled roof, Cor-Ten steel cladding and a cavernous opening in the center to create a modern take on the traditional farmhouse. It is currently on the market for $2.949 million.

The house was built in 2016 for a San Francisco couple who wanted to be “easy on the land and have a light footprint, leaving everything as natural as possible.” Its rusty-colored siding mimics the farmhouse’s red hue and its board and batten wood exterior. The rich rust patina also forms a protective surface layer and blends with the surrounding terrain and the rusty-red color of the soil.

Concrete — a sustainable building material — was used for the walls and provides energy efficiency, fire resiliency and durability. The concrete is exposed in parts of the home, like the entryway and the office, which creates a rich texture and a bold industrial style contrasted by white walls and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the valley and far-off mountains. Smaller square and rectangular picture windows in the main area of the home create a more cocooned feeling in those rooms while the main bedroom has a curtained wall of glass toward the living area and a large window with treetop views.

The industrial and sleek home has been ornamented with down-to-earth design details and artwork throughout, including a credenza with vases, baskets and grass lampshades and richly-colored paintings. Outdoors, an oval wooden hot tub contrasts with the zigzag roofline while tamarack wooden chairs face a circular fire pit. Click through the above gallery to view the home.

Three Barn Home at 101 Adobe Way, is listed with Daniel Casabonne of Sotheby’s International Real Estate. For more information, call 707-939-2222, 707-494-3130; email daniel@casabonnerealestate.com or visit 101adobeway.com