Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Popular Down to Earth Cafe Closes in Cotati

The cafe opened in 2017, offering spot-on takes on comfort food, including short rib poutine, crispy fish and chips and buttery butterscotch pudding.

It’s heartbreaking to announce that chef Chris Ball’s Cotati restaurant, Down to Earth Cafe, closed on March 19.

The cafe opened in 2017, offering spot-on takes on comfort food, including short rib poutine, crispy fish and chips, shells and cheese with bacon and buttery butterscotch pudding. The former fine-dining chef opened a second location in Windsor during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it never gained traction.

Like other local restaurateurs who struggled through the pandemic, Ball held out hope that a return to in-person dining would revive the restaurant industry. He said ongoing labor struggles and a sharp increase in food prices ultimately forced his hand.

“Now is the time to go,” Ball said. “Bittersweet for sure, but I don’t think the situation for restaurants like us will get better as time goes on. We care too much about what we make and aren’t big enough or in the right location for it to continue to work with the extreme increases in food, labor and overhead expenses.”

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

More in BiteClub, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country
He’s Operated a Local Fish Shack for 40 Years. Now He’s Struggling to Stay Afloat

Each weekend, Greg Brummet sells salmon from his mobile Samnzar Smoke Shack along Bodega Highway. Since the pandemic, though, he’s...

Close