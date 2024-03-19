Peek Inside $3.5 Million Petaluma Compound with Historic Farmhouse

An authentic farmhouse on the edge of city limits in West Petaluma is currently listed for sale. The circa-1907 dwelling sits on a 5-acre property, which also includes a second home, a barn cottage, a long barn and an entertainment gazebo. The compound is listed for $3,500,000.

The main two-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 1375 Gossage Ave. offers the best of old and new with a tastefully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, plus solar panels. Retained original design elements include fir floors, built-ins and paneling. The property’s long barn has old-growth siding.

The home’s open floor plan with lots of windows makes the dwelling airy and spacious. Wraparound porches provide a picturesque surround and offer an opportunity to take in the open-space landscape.

For information on 1375 Gossage Avenue, contact Patricia Carapiet, 415-990-9125, pat.carapiet@compass.com or Carol Lexa, 707-480-6214, carol.lexa@compass.com, Compass, 1400 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, gossageestate.com