Oysters Worth a Trip to This Bodega Bay Restaurant

I’ve always been a proponent for confidently traveling alone and sitting at a table for one. There’s something so satisfying about eating what you want, taking the necessary time to contemplate each bite, talking to others (or not) and focusing on the meal. You don’t get that kind of solitude with an entourage.

Recently, I took a solo trip to Bodega Bay, bound for the headlands and a soul-cleansing trip to the ocean. Alone. I was craving a crab sandwich and some oysters, and Fishetarian Fish Market (599 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-9092, fishetarianfishmarket.com) fit the bill.

I’ve long been a fan of the sandos at Spud Point Crab Co., Fisherman’s Cove and Ginochio’s Kitchen (all on Westshore Road), which all have slightly different variations on the same themes.

But huge props to Fishetarian for its large, plump raw oysters and mignonette served on a bed of ice. A plate of six is $19.99, and when eaten alone, a moment unto itself. Suck ’em down, pour the sour mignonette on top, slurp as loudly as you want and savor the experience without anyone ruining it by pointing out the dribble of lemon running down your chin.

The crab sandwich wasn’t as impressive. June is the bitter end of Dungeness crab season in Northern California, so it’s not always the ripest time to get huge sweet chunks of crab stuffed between slices of bread. But my $21.99 crab sandwich at Fishetarian had too much bread, cheese and veggies and not enough crab to really satisfy my craving. Maybe it’s my fault for eating Dungeness in late June.

The Boston chowder, local rock cod fish and chips or grilled fish tacos are better choices. There are also great kid-friendly options (grilled cheese or PB&J) and fun souvenirs, T-shirts and other goodies to bring home from your trip.

I’m a fan of the locally owned Fishetarian Fish Market overall, and my solo dining experience fueled my hike up the headland bluffs and back. I’m still dreaming of eating those fat oysters on a sunny picnic table for one.

One-on-one with Chef Patrick Tafoya

I caught up with The Madrona’s new executive chef recently as he finished his first month at the revamped space. Tafoya took over the kitchen of the venerated restaurant after chef Jesse Mallgren jumped to Jordan Winery in May as their new executive chef.

Tafoya has a diverse resume, having worked at the coastal Duck Club (now called Drake’s) and owning his restaurant, P/30 (closed in 2011). After the 2017 wildfires, he and his family spent several years living in Kansas City, where he headed the dining program at a local casino serving 1,000 people a night. Most recently, he was executive estate chef at Round Pound Estate in Rutherford.

As The Madrona’s new kitchen boss, he’s got big shoes to fill.

“Jesse has a reputation as one of the most celebrated chefs. You can’t walk into this building and not see what he did here,” Tafoya said. The restaurant gained a Michelin star in 2008 and held the honor for over a decade.

But Tafoya isn’t driving at those kinds of kudos.

“There’s a lot of pressure in that,” he said.

“My goal is to make the food approachable, comfortable and like someone’s home. We want people to feel comfortable from the moment they enter,” he said. That means leaning heavily on the estate’s sizable culinary garden for the 21 meal services (brunch, lunch and dinner) each week. For example, the team has planted 20 varieties of tomatoes on the property, and Tafoya is excited about showcasing them on the menu this summer.

The current dinner menu mixes some of Mallgren’s classic dishes and new items from Tafoya. Caviar and Onion Dip, warm bread with chicken schmaltz, Dayboat Scallops Crudo, Chicken Paillard, Dry-Aged Liberty Farm Duck and the Madrona Burger have remained. Tafoya has added an Estate Crudite with herbed creme fraiche, a Little Gem Salad, Grilled Local Peach with burrata and prosciutto and Corned “Beet” Tartare.

“My ideals and goals fit really well with the new ethos of The Madrona,” he said. “I am committed to curating a dining experience that encapsulates the distinctive style and spirit of The Madrona, honoring its illustrious past while offering our guests a diverse range of approachable dishes.”

The restaurant is open to the public for lunch and dinner. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com.