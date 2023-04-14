5 New Winery Experiences in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 10
Valette Wines Club, Healdsburg: Chef Dustin Valette, owner of Healdsburg restaurants Valette and The Matheson, just added another project to his portfolio – a wine club. Valette Wines Club shipments include bottles from winemakers like Bob Cabral, Tom Rochioli and Jesse Katz. 201 North St., Healdsburg, 707-395-6353, valettewines.com (Valette Wines)
Slide 2 of 10
Valette Wines Club tastings take place at The Matheson in Healdsburg. Club members also get access to cooking tips and a club-only concierge service to help with reservations at a collection of local tasting rooms and restaurants. (Deb Wilson)
Slide 3 of 10
Barber Cellars, Petaluma: The new Zakuski (Russian for appetizers and snacks) board is a collection of dishes inspired by the Ukrainian foods of co-owner Lorraine Barber's childhood; many of the components are her grandmother's recipes. The platter includes salami, Havarti cheese, pickled veggies, pickled herring, Olivier salad (potato salad), vinaigrette beet salad, pelmeni (Russian-style dumplings), German rye bread and a Ukrainian-style apple pie called sharlotka for dessert. 112 Washington St., Petaluma, 707-971-7410, barbercellars.com (Barber Cellars)
Slide 4 of 10
The new Zakuski food and wine experience at Barber Cellars in downtown Petaluma is great for sharing with friends. Cost is $40; the dumplings and salads can also be ordered a la carte. Reservations are recommended. (Barber Cellars)
Slide 5 of 10
The Donum Estate, Sonoma: Home to one of the largest accessible private sculpture collections in the world, Donum now offers an art tour without wine tasting. The 90-minute Donum Collection Art Tour ($95) introduces visitors to the collection, including Zodiac Heads by Ai Weiwei, Love Me by Richard Hudson, People Tree by Subodh Gupta, Sonic Mountain by Doug Aitken and Crouching Spider by Louise Bourgeois. Reservations required. 24500 Ramal Road, Sonoma, 707-732-2200, thedonumestate.com (The Donum Estate)
Slide 6 of 10
The Vertical Panorama Pavilion is the latest addition to The Donum Estate, a Carneros region winery that houses one of the largest accessible private sculpture collections in the world. (The Donum Estate)
Slide 7 of 10
King and Queen, 1987, by Keith Herring at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Anthony Laurino)
Slide 8 of 10
Lakeside Tastings at Notre Vue Estate: The new Eau de Vie (Water of Life) tasting is a private, seated experience offered next to one of the winery’s two lakes. Five Notre Vue Estate wines are paired with a charcuterie board; plan on two hours for the experience. Cost is $65 per person. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance. 11010 Estate Lane, Windsor, 707-433-4050, notrevueestate.com (Notre Vue Estate)
Slide 9 of 10
Notre Vue Estate in Windsor encompasses 710 acres of land in both the Chalk Hill and Russian River Valley appellations. Approximately 350 acres are dedicated to open space. (Notre Vue Estate)
Slide 10 of 10
Russian River Valley 40th Anniversary: 2023 marks four decades for the Russian River Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA). To celebrate, more than two dozen wineries – including Marimar Estate, Gary Farrell and Rodney Strong Vineyards – are offering discounts and organizing special events. Find all the details at russianrivervalley.org. (Wildly Simple Productions)