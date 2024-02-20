New Craftsman-Style Home in Healdsburg Listed for $995,000

A newly constructed home in a development just two miles north of downtown Healdsburg has hit the market. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home at 111 Chiquita Road includes an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and is listed for $995,000.

The 1511-square-foot main home, built in 2021, takes many design cues from Craftsman houses. Details of the early 20th century style include a covered front porch with a pair of angular wood pillars and a series of double-hung windows. Doors, cabinets and trim throughout the home have handsomely unadorned square edges.

The interior has deep-toned floors but an airiness is achieved through modern details like white walls, quartz countertops and an open-concept kitchen suited for entertaining.

The auxiliary living space has a full kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom ready to accommodate guests or serve as a rental.

Other amenities include walk-in closets and a main-bedroom balcony. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information on 111 Chiquita Road, contact listing agent Grace Lucero, Vanguard Properties, Healdsburg Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-7775, vanguardproperties.com/agents/grace-lucero