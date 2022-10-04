Local Town Named Among Top Affordable Foodie Cities in the US

Slide 1 of 19 Acme Burger: A local quarter pound beef burger for $6.25? It's a crazy good deal with Franco American buns and Acme Burger's "Awesome Sauce." A double is $9.25. Want a burger with locally raised, grass-fed beef from Sonoma Mountain Beef Company? It's $7.75 for a single. 1007 West College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-615-7309, acmeburgerco.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 19 4th Street Deli: It’s hard to go wrong with a made-to-order sandwich (all under $10) from this corner store deli. Throw in a half pint of any of the fresh salads for just $4.95. Best bites include the Reuben Sandwich ($9.95), Falafel Wrap ($9.95) and Garden Burger (pictured; $8.95). 300 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-573-9832, fourthstreetdeli.com (Sofia Englund/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 19 Delicias Elenita: This colorful Roseland food truck with outdoor seating serves up reliably satisfying Mexican cuisine. Fresh tacos are $2.50 each, so it’s not a bad idea to order four and call it dinner. Best bites include Elote ($4) lathered in mayonnaise and cotija cheese with a healthy smattering of chile con limon; and Tamale ($3). 816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-575-7021 (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 19 Mac's Deli: It's a splurge to order Mac's hearty pastrami Reuben. But with a mess of fries on the side, $12.95 seems ridiculously reasonable. Hot corned beef with coleslaw on rye is another favorite ($10.95). 630 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-3785, macsdeliandcafe.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 19 Red Bee BBQ: The a la carte menu is where you’ll find the best deals on all your favorite barbecue classics. Best bites include Smoked Pulled Pork ($6.49), Pulled BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter ($5.99) and Smoked Beef Brisket ($7.99), a third pound of beef brisket in a sweet and spicy barbecue sauce. 750 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-541-6536, redbeebbq.com (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)(Conner Jay/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 19 El Roy's Express Mex: A local favorite, El Roy’s in Roseland is the place to bring out-of-towners when in search of solid Mexican food on a budget. Best bites include the fish and shrimp tacos ($2.75 each) and Sope ($4), a fried masa base, heaping with meat, fresh veggies and cotija. 760 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-843-2166, elroysxpressmex.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 19 Ulia's Delicatessen: Ulia's has been serving up fresh custom and signature sandwiches for 20 years. You can build your own for $10.99 with a large selection of deli options to choose from. Best bites include the Greek breakfast burrito ($9.99) with scrambled eggs, Loukaniko sausage, seasoned potatoes, feta cheese and spinach. 130 Stony Point Road, Suite F, Santa Rosa, 707-525-8542, uliasdeli.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 19 The Pita Gyros include choice of seasoned beef strips, chicken or lamb with tomato, onion, lettuce & feta cheese wrapped in traditional white or wheat pita with a homemade tzatziki sauce from Ulia's Delicatessen in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 19 Mel's Fish & Chips: When you’re craving something hot, fried and easy on the wallet, it’s hard to go wrong with this unassuming ocean-themed eatery. Best bites include Fish & Chips ($8.99 for one piece) and Clam Strips ($3.75), a basket of fried clam strips that are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. 1016 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-578-1954, melsfishchips.com (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 19 Fry Bread Shop: This Native American-owned shop uses fresh ingredients and the premier Blue Bird Flour to craft authentic and affordable fry bread dishes. Best bites include the Native Taco ($8.50), a large, crisp fry bread “tortilla” filled with seasoned meat, cheese and veggies. 501 West 9th St., Santa Rosa, 707-694-7405 (Jacki R./Yelp)

Slide 11 of 19 Golden Bun: Golden Bun is a staple for healthy, authentic dishes, from the fresh spring rolls to the vibrant pho. Best bites include the BBQ Pork Banh Mi ($9.29) and the Golden Tofu Banh Mi ($8.95). 490 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-890-5678, ordergoldenbun.com (Daniel C./Yelp)

Slide 12 of 19 Pupusería Salvadoreña: This pupuseria serves up authentic and affordable Salvadoran comfort food. Best bites include Pupusa ($3) — popular fillings include bean and cheese, pork and cheese, or squash, spinach and cheese — and Pasteles de Pollo con Papa ($5.50 for four), crispy fried hand pies filled with chicken and potato. 1403 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-3141 (Andrew L./Yelp)

Slide 13 of 19 Tamales Mana: This family-owned tamale shop makes some of the best tamales in town daily. Best bites include Tamales ($2.75 each) — popular picks are the Mole Chicken and the Red Chili Pork — and the Tamale Lunch Combo ($7 for one tamale) with beans, cheese and Mexican rice in a warm tomatillo garlic salsa, and a side of red or green house salsa. 110 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 707-595-5742, tamalesmana.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 19 Breakfast Burrito, Cafe Frida, $9: All of the drinks and pastries here are under $5, so making this cafe your regular breakfast spot won’t break the bank. The Breakfast Burrito ($9) is served with a side of salsa verde and Waffle with Fruit ($10) comes with whipped cream and maple syrup. 300 South A St., Santa Rosa, 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 19 Zoftig Eatery: Order the breakfast sandwich for $6.50, with egg and cheddar cheese on a housemade English muffin. Simple, but delish. Add-ons like avocado, bacon, ham and chicken apple sausage are $2. 57 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 19 Yeti Restaurant: For an affordable dinner, it’s easy to make a filling meal out of the appetizers and sides. Best bites include the garlic cilantro or olive basil naan ($3.99) and Chicken Momo ($9.99), savory steamed dumplings filled with juicy minced chicken mixed in Himalayan spices and served with a bright mint sauce. 190 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9608, yeticuisine.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 19 Hang Ah Dim Sum: This Chinese food and dim sum spot has San Francisco-quality nibbles like six spring rolls for $9, green onion pancake for $6.50 and pot stickers for $5.50. Chiu Chou Steam Dumplings are $5.50, as are the Bean Curd Skin Roll in Broth (which sound horrible, but are amazing). Larger dumplings are $6.50 each, but still a bargain. 2130 Armory Dr., Santa Rosa, hangahdimsum.com. (Daniel P./Yelp)

Slide 18 of 19 Ippinn Udon: Our go-to spot for a steaming bowl of udon on a cold, rainy day. Servings are large enough to last two meals. The Tofu Udon is $.9.99 and comes with spinach, carrots and broccoli in a vegetable broth. The Curry Chicken Udon ($11.99) comes with potatoes and carrots. 1880 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, ippinnllc.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 19 Ausiello's 5th Street Bar and Grill: There are plenty of cheap eats here, from the 3-6 p.m. happy hour to Taco Friday when you can get two pulled pork tacos for $8. Best bites include the Crispy Chicken Strips ($6.75 for a half order) and the Change Up Turkey Burger ($9.25 for a 4-ounce patty). 609 5th St., Santa Rosa, 707-579-9408, ausiellos5thstreetgrill.com (Will Bucquoy/for The Press Democrat)