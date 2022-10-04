Six issues | One Great Price

Local Town Named Among Top Affordable Foodie Cities in the US

Looking for a cheap meal without spending too much money? Head to this Sonoma County town — we've listed the best cheap eats.

If you’re looking for a great meal without spending too much money, head to Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County city has been named one of the top wallet-friendly foodie destinations in the U.S. by financial website WalletHub.

Santa Rosa came in at No. 71 on WalletHub’s list, which featured 182 cities across the country. Topping the list this year was Portland, followed by Orlando and Miami. In the Bay Area, San Francisco made No. 4, Oakland  20, San Jose 45 and Fremont 139.

In order to determine the best and cheapest foodie destinations in the U.S., WalletHub compared over 180 cities across two “key dimensions” — “Affordability” and “Diversity, Accessibility and Quality.” The site evaluated those two dimensions using a variety of metrics, including cost of groceries, affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants and food festivals per capita.

So what are some of the best cheap eats in Santa Rosa? WalletHub didn’t offer any suggestions, but we have listed some of our favorites in the above gallery. See the WalletHub list here.

Maci Martell contributed to this article. 

