How to Vacation with Your Dog on the Mendocino Coast

Slide 1 of 10 Gowan’s Cider Tasting in the Orchard: An orchard full of century-old apple trees is the perfect spot to stretch your legs and enjoy a flight of ciders ($15). The Gowan family has been growing apples in Philo for six generations (don't miss their iconic fruit stand just down the road). They started making cider seven years ago and have been racking up awards ever since. Tastings take place outside in one of the apple orchards. Tastings are typically held Friday through Monday. Reservations are recommended. 6320 Highway 128, Philo, 707-205-1545, gowansheirloomcider.com

Slide 2 of 10 Lula Cellars: It’s all about pooches and Pinot at this Anderson Valley winery. The estate focuses on Pinot Noir, but the $10 tasting fee can include a variety of wines such as Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. Four-legged guests are welcome to cool off in the pond; the winery provides tennis balls for games of fetch. Tastings are available Thursday through Monday. Reservations recommended. 2800 Guntly Road, Philo, 707-895-3737, lulacellars.com (Lula Cellars)

Slide 3 of 10 Skunk Train: Built in 1885, the Skunk Train has been chugging through Mendocino County for more than a century. Dogs are welcome to ride the rails using the one-of-a-kind rail bikes. Dog owners do the pedaling, an easy task thanks to an electronic assist, while dogs sit in a crate/carrier mounted to the back and safely enjoy the view. $250 per bike with room for two riders. Dog trailers and crates are $30. 100 West Laurel Street, Fort Bragg, 707-964-6371, skunktrain.com (Chad Surmick)

Slide 4 of 10 Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens: Stretching 47 acres between Highway 1 and the Pacific, the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens always offers colorful and striking views. Dogs on leash are welcome to roam the garden and its four miles of trails. Admission is $15; tickets should be purchased in advance. 18220 North Highway 1, Fort Bragg, 707-964-4352, gardenbythesea.org (John Poimoroo)

Slide 5 of 10 The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens’ Dahlia Garden is a must see. The botanical gardens' collection of more than 400 plants typically blooms June through October, peaking in August and September. (Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 10 Trillium Café: Located just off Main Street in Mendocino, this popular pet-friendly restaurant has more than a dozen tables in its pretty garden. Dinner choices include prawns and scallops, vegetable gnocchi, and crispy duck confit. Reservations highly recommended. Take-out is also available. 10390 Kasten St., Mendocino, 707-937-3200, trilliummendocino.com (Trillium Cafe)

Slide 7 of 10 Little River Inn: This stunning coastal property makes furry family members feel like royalty. Along with special towels, treats, and a bowl, dogs can climb aboard a kayak to tour nearby sea caves, or jump into a canoe for a day on the river. (Little River Inn)

Slide 8 of 10 Little River Inn's Water Dog Sea Cave Package ($880) is available through September; the River Dog Package ($880) is available through October. These packages include a two-night stay and a $120 dining voucher, which can be used in the dog-friendly tented and heated garden, for to-go orders, or room service. At least three days’ advance reservations are required to make kayak and canoe reservations. 7901 N. Highway 1, Little River, 888-INN-LOVE, littleriverinn.com (Little River Inn)

Slide 9 of 10 Elk Cove Inn & Spa: This charming bed and breakfast happily welcomes dogs and their humans in a variety of pet-friendly accommodations, including garden view rooms, ocean-view cottages, and ocean-view suites. Dog treats, beach towels, food and water bowls, and more will be waiting when you arrive. (Elk Cove Inn & Spa)

Slide 10 of 10 Elk Cove Inn & Spa guests can dine with their dogs on the outdoor terrace with sweeping ocean views. Room rates start at $245. The pet fee is $30 per pet, per night (up to two dogs allowed). Elk Cove Inn & Spa, 6300 S. Highway One, Elk, 707-877-3321, elkcoveinn.com (Courtesy Elk Cove Inn & Spa)