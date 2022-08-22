Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Mendocino Getaway, Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Wine Country

How to Vacation with Your Dog on the Mendocino Coast

Take your pooch on a weekend getaway to Mendocino. Here are the best hotels, restaurants and activities for your stay.

It’s never been easier to travel along the Mendocino coast with your dog. Dreamy waterfront hotels and beautiful botanical gardens welcome pups and you can bring your four-legged friend to wineries and restaurants, on rail bike rides — even when kayaking. With so many options, it’s ruff to choose, but here are some favorite dog-friendly destinations on the Mendocino coast. Click through the above gallery for details.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments