How to Prepare Your Home for Another Season of Remote Work and Learning

Slide 1 of 8 Off the table: Show me a cluttered desk and I’ll show you a less than optimistic worker. Organization icon Marie Kondo recommends vertical storage. This can be achieved with beauty using leather file hangers, handcrafted in Cotati by Keyaiira. $62.89, Keyaiira, 707.479.2144, keyaiira.com. (Photo courtesy of Keyaiira)

Slide 2 of 8 Living room desk: This piece is decorative enough to hang with the good furniture in the living room. In the pandemic world of everyone working at home all the time, having an additional spot to work is a thing. $2995, Mark Thomas Home, 707 5th St, Santa Rosa, 707-542-1855, markthomashome.com. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Charles Furniture)

Slide 3 of 8 Clean, well-lit workplace: Now that you're really moving into your home office, it's time to address the task lighting. This glass and metal piece will make time at the desk brighter and quite stunning! $215, Cokas Diko Home Furnishings, 1125 W Steele Ln., Santa Rosa, 707-568-4044, cokasdiko.com. (Photo courtesy of Cokas Diko)

Slide 4 of 8 Office pop-up: Don't choose between storage or a workspace. This secretary—with a drop down desk—does both quite beautifully. $1995, Mark Thomas Home, 707 5th St, Santa Rosa, 707-542-1855, markthomashome.com. (Photo courtesy of Durham Furniture)

Slide 5 of 8 Stand up to sitting: The hazards of sitting too much are well documented. This cleanly styled desk can be raised for a standing break. $1449, Mark Thomas Home, 707 5th St, Santa Rosa, 707-542-1855, markthomashome.com. (Photo courtesy of Mark Thomas Home)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 8 Pretty portability: Switching workspaces to accommodate Zoom schedules or to gain a fresh vantage point is a must right now. Having work tools or school supplies in a Bolga basket makes this easier, prettier and keeps things clutter free. $38 (and up), Fiber Circle Studio, 8099 La Plaza, Cotati, Suite H, 707-242-3400, fibercirclestudio.com. (Photo courtesy of Fiber Circle Studio)

Slide 7 of 8 Colorful decluttering: Add artisan style to your desktop with naturally-dyed rope baskets. These pretty pieces—available in sizes from 4 inches to 7 inches—can hold baubles and supplies. Made by Beam and Branch in Cotati. $18 (and up), Fiber Circle Studio, 8099 La Plaza, Cotati, Suite H, 707-242-3400, fibercirclestudio.com. (Photo courtesy of Fiber Circle Studio)

Slide 8 of 8 Joy at Work: Marie Kondo has knocked it out of the park with her third book (that follows The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Spark Joy). Here she tackles not only the work place and space, but also how to tidy up your workload. A must read—especially for decluttering fans. Some say it’s her best book yet. $24,Twice Told Books, 14045 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville, 707-869-1479, bookshop.org/shop/TwiceToldBooks.