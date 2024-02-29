Healdsburg Sake Crawl Pairs Japanese Rice Wine with Sushi and Small Bites

Here are two food events to look forward to in March:

Healdsburg Crawl: You don’t have to know the difference between Junmai and Daiginjo sake to appreciate the Healdsburg Sake Crawl on Sunday, March 10. Whether you’re a master of ancient Japanese rice wine or just sake-curious, everyone’s welcome. The five walkable stops include sake and small bites at Sushi By Scratch, Asahi Sushi, Taste of Tea, Lo and Behold and Maison Healdsburg. The event, which costs $50 per person, is hosted by Fifth Taste, a San Francisco-based sake importer. Tickets and details at pdne.ws/3uQnyQo.

La Festa della Donna: The Spinster Sisters will host a four-course dinner celebrating International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8. The four-course dinner includes a choice of Risotto Verde with blue shrimp and fava leaves, grilled pork tenderloin with kumquat sauce or roasted cauliflower steak with spiced chickpea ragu. The dinner showcases women wine producers and the woman-led Spinsters Sisters kitchen. Tickets are $85 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Verity SR, Sonoma County’s rape, trauma and healing center. Details at thespinstersisters.com.