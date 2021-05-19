Forestville’s Backyard Restaurant Closing Permanently

Candy cap mushroom kettle corn by chefs Marianna Gardenhire and Daniel Kedan of Backyard restaurant during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches on a brioche roll with slaw and dijonnaise by chefs Marianna Gardenhire and Daniel Kedan of Backyard restaurant during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Pasta Carbonara with onion, morels mushroom, guanciale and garlic from chef Daniel Kedan at Backyard in Forestville. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Spanish Tortilla Espanola with onions, potatoes, leeks, garlic, duck eggs and fresh herb aioli (also made with duck eggs) from chef Daniel Kedan at Backyard in Forestville. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Stacks of to-go containers at Daniel Kedan and Marianna Gardenhire’s Backyard restaurant, which is permanently closing June 6 after making it through the pandemic. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Chefs and co-owners Daniel Kedan and Marianna Gardenhire next to Backyard's entrance door, which is covered with local accolades and Michelin Guide recommendations. The couple will be cooking every other weekend at Davis Family Vineyards and they plan to offer their signature fried chicken at this year’s Gravenstein Apple Fair. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Chef and co-owner Daniel Kedan holds one of first cast iron pans that Kedan and Marianna Gardenhire purchased for Backyard restaurant, which they are permanently closing on June 6 after making it through the pandemic in Forestville, Calif. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

The familiar sign of Daniel Kedan and Marianna Gardenhire’s Backyard restaurant, which is permanently closing June 6 after making it through the pandemic. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

“This was our baby,” said chefs and co-owners Daniel Kedan and Marianna Gardenhire of their Backyard restaurant, which is permanently closing June 6. The couple will be cooking every other weekend at Davis Family Vineyards and they plan to offer their signature fried chicken at this year’s Gravenstein Apple Fair. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Takeout boxes of fried chicken, biscuits and honey butter were the key to the pandemic survival of Backyard restaurant in Forestville. That, and nearly 25,000 meals they prepared each week for seniors at the West County Senior Center as part of an emergency restaurant relief program.

As they prepared to reopen their dining room, still reeling from a year of uncertainty, owners Daniel Kedan and Marianna Gardenhire realized that pre-pandemic issues still loomed large, including the need for building improvements, their lease ending and a shifting west county demographic that’s reduced the number of local families coming to their restaurant.

So, last week the couple made the final decision not to reopen, informing social media followers on Monday.

“We worked our butts off to survive COVID,” said Gardenhire. “It was so hard to pull this trigger and we really grappled with this, but it was just getting really, really tough out here in Forestville.”

The story of any closure, of course, is more nuanced than a simple goodbye. Like so many other restaurateurs struggling to restart at this point in the pandemic, they couldn’t seem to catch a break.

Rural west county’s ascension as a popular vacation rental spot has driven out full-time residents, resulting in fewer families and locals coming to their restaurant, Gardenhire said. And the iconic 77-year-old building they’d leased for nine years in Forestville was no longer meeting their needs.

“We don’t know what the future holds for us. Maybe in a year we’ll do something else after the dust settles. We’re going to miss seeing those mushroom foragers walk in the front door in the fall. We’re going to miss the guests who come in week after week. For nine years we’ve fed people, but I guess it just is what it is,” Gardenhire said.

Backyard’s closure is a big blow for the restaurant community at large. Kedan and Gardenhire were at the forefront of a resurgence of true seed-to-table dining when they opened, sourcing from their own farm and small family or cooperatively owned farms nearby. Fermentation, sustainability, food justice and eliminating food waste were foundations of their food philosophy.

Kedan once made a gourmet dinner at the restaurant entirely from “garbage” — food scraps like broccoli stems, offal and other things usually meant for the compost heap. The restaurant was one of a handful to win Slow Food Sonoma County’s “Snail of Approval” for their commitment to ethically raised food. They were, and are, respected members of the local food community, and Gardenhire has been instrumental in feeding disaster survivors over the last several years.

“We’re always looking at how we can help, because at the core of what we do is feeding people. We nourish them. And when a crisis comes up, that’s what chefs do,” Gardenhire said.

While the restaurant winds down, Gardenhire is spending time making pottery and Kedan is teaching. In early July, they’ll begin cooking at Davis Family Vineyards. The restaurant employs seven full-time workers and two part-time workers. Several will be kept on for catering work, Gardenhire said.

“We’re gonna have some fun, and it will be our little home base for a while,” Gardenhire said. They also plan to serve fried chicken at the Gravenstein Apple Fair in August.

Before the restaurant closes, there’s still time to order your fried chicken dinners, house fermented kimchi, chocolate budino tarts, lamb gyros and chicken pot pies.

Backyard will host a fundraiser for El Molino High School on June 6. For more details on that and their Davis Family Vineyards schedule, go to backyardforestville.com.

