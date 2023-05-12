17 Favorite Florists and Flower Farms in Sonoma County

Forget the last minute trip to the grocery store for a bunch of wilting roses. We’ve got you covered with excellent flower farms and floral shops for beautiful blooms that will make thoughtful, impressive gifts on any occasion. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.

BEES N BLOOMS/ SIDEKICK FLOWERS

Farmer/florist Seth Gowans leases land at Bees N Blooms and sells his organic flowers alongside Bees N Blooms lavender. Farmstand at 3883 Petaluma Hill Rd., Santa Rosa. 707- 293-8293, beesnblooms.com

CALIFORNIA SISTER

The team at California Sister, owned by Nichole Skalski and Kathrin Green, uses locally grown, seasonal flowers to create artistic, “thoughtfully composed” designs that are “a little bit wild.” Delivery only. californiasister.bloomnation.com

DRAGONFLY FLORAL

A longtime favorite, this local farm in the Dry Creek Valley offers local delivery and event design. 707-433- 3739, dragonflyfloral.com

FEATHER FLOWER FARM

Farmer/florist Sierra Bannister sells homegrown flowers at her own small farmstand (email for details) and at Bill’s Farm Basket in Sebastopol. Her Instagram feed (@featherflowerfarm) is stunning. featherflowerfarm.com

FLATBED FARM

A diverse farm and flower operation with a farmstand, farm products, and bouquets for sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Farmstand at 13450 Hwy. 12, Glen Ellen. flatbed-farm.com

FLOWER CASITA

Tali Bouskila of Flower Casita works with local growers and unique foraged finds to create stunning flower arrangements. 140 Second St., Suite 116, Petaluma. 707-559-5243, flowercasita.com

FRONT PORCH FARM

A 110-acre farm by the Russian River with orchards, vegetables, and wine- grapes in addition to flowers. Flowers are sold at the Saturday farmers market in Healdsburg, to the FEED Sonoma produce hub, and wholesale to local designers. fpfarm.com

FULL BLOOM FLOWER FARM

Owner Hedda Brorstrom grew up in the area and runs a pretty farmstand along a country road, marked by a red mailbox. She also does events and offers weekly flower subscriptions in summer. Farmstand at 9516 Graton Rd., Sebastopol. 707-591-6968, fullbloomflower.com

THE HAPPY DAHLIA FARM

When dahlias bloom, these growing fields are awash in color. A fun place for families to explore together. Farmstand at 2478 E. Washington St., Petaluma. 707-338- 9478, thehappydahliafarm.com

JENNIFLORA

Jennifer McClendon cultivates 1,500 heirloom roses on her 1.5 acre family farm in Sebastopol and designs stunning events. Call for bouquet pickup and local delivery. 707-495-9402, jenniflora.com

JOLEE BLOOMS & DESIGN

Owner Daniele Strawn has a diverse design background and runs a quarter-acre farm and a thriving event business in Occidental, with organic bouquets available for pickup or delivery. 707-775-0101, joleeblooms.com

OAK HILL FARM

This landmark spot in Glen Ellen on over 700 rural acres has been farmed by members of the Teller/Bucklin family since the 1970s. Fresh flowers available at the Sonoma farmers market on Fridays and at the Red Barn Store farmstand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. 15101 Hwy. 12, Glen Ellen. 707-996-6643, oakhillfarm.net

POPPIES AND PETALS

At this you-pick farm, visitors can design and cut their own bouquet packed with organic, seasonal blooms. Bring your own vase. Open Tues., Thurs., Sat., and Sun. 500 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-752- 7891, poppiesandpetalsfarm.com

STORIA HOME

This home goods store in Sebastopol is expanding to include a floral shop led by local flower farmer Jennifer McClendon, of JenniFlora. The grand opening will take place Friday, May 12. 961 Gravenstein Hwy. S., Suite 130, Sebastopol. 415-501-0024, storiahome.com

SUNRAY FARM

A vegetable and flower farm in Sonoma focused on healthy soils and organic growing practices. They sell flowers at the Petaluma Eastside farmers market on Tuesdays, deliver weekly bouquets, and will sell large flower buckets for DIY arrangements. 707-210-9720, sunrayfarm.com

ZANNAH FARMS

Jude Crawford cuts and arranges fresh bouquets daily for their farmstand, and sells buckets of flowers for DIY arrangements. Farmstand at 5583 Occidental Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-247-5881, zannahfarms.com

Find more locally grown flowers here: farmtrails.org/find-sonoma-grown