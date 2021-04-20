Fantastic Mother’s Day Gifts under $100 from Sonoma Stores

Slide 1 of 12
Pretty protection: Sweaty drinks meet gorgeous geodes to protect tabletops and other surfaces. $40 (set of four), Jam Jar, 126 North St., Healdsburg, 707-480-8506, 16290 Main St., Guerneville, 707-508-6664, jamjargoods.com (Jam Jar Goods)
Iconic design: Symmetrical raised “droplets” stun on this classic design by Oiva Toikka. On May 8, The Passdoor is offering complimentary flowers with the purchase of each vase. $60 (six-inch vase), The Passdoor, 452 First Street East Suite A, Sonoma, thepassdoor.net (The Passdoor)
Drinks on the go: Toast to the great outdoors with some sparkling wine. Mom can bring it along easily and stylishly with these insulated and unbreakable flutes. $19.95, Sonoma Outfitters, Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 2412 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-528-1920, sonomaoutfitters.com
CBD-infused honey: Here’s some locally-made creamed honey that has got CBD mixed in because, well...CBD. $33, Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)
Crescent mood: Who doesn't love the magic of the moon? This silver pendant on an oxidized silver chain was designed by Luana Coonen of Sebastopol. $95 (and up), Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (Gallery Lulo)
Prettiest print: Healdsburg artisan Naia Koobatian prints digital images onto silk scarves. Perfect for adding an instant splash of beauty and cheer to an outfit. $75, Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (Gallery Lulo)
Small-batch large mug: This wonderful hand-thrown ceramic mug will hold your morning latte and your afternoon soup. Made locally, this piece is from Roost's exclusive Farmhouse White Ceramic collection, which includes berry bowls, dipping plates and more. $32, Roost General Store, 9111 Windsor Rd., Windsor, 707-620-0654, roostgeneralstore.com (Roost General Store)
Roomy carry: Salmon pink, linen and lots of room combine to make this bag a pretty perfect way to carry all kinds of things like farmer's market finds, beach items and more. $58, Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile, 777 Madrone Rd, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com (Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile)
Playful pot: This 7-inch planter is hand-formed and then brushed, stamped and fired by local ceramicist Daniel Oliver. $70, Lori Austin Gallery, 6780 McKinley St. Suite 150, Sebastopol, 707-329-6725, loriaustingallery.com (Lori Austin Gallery)
Pie perfection: The juice, smoothie and raw food wizards at The Nectary also make gluten-free, raw, vegan and paleo plant-based pies in a number of flavors. Here’s a gorgeous Blueberry-Lavender Bliss. Other flavors range from Strawberry-Balsamic to Meyer Lemon-Olive Oil. $40 (8-inch), $50 (9-inch), $60 (10-inch), The Nectary, 312 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-473-0677, 6760 McKinley St #130, Sebastopol, 707- 829-2697, thenectary.net (The Nectary)
Flowers for your shirt: Here's some comfort for cool mornings and evenings or foggy days at the beach. Give Mom a flower each time she wears this sweatshirt designed and printed in Sebastopol by Yarrow Goods. $68, Yarrow Goods, yarrowgoods.com (Yarrow Goods)
Wonderful whimsy: We dare you to not love these playful, hand-painted tapers. $12.95 (per pair), Kindred Fair Trade, 605 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-579-1459, kindredfairtrade.com (Karen Kizer)