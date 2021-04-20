Fantastic Mother’s Day Gifts under $100 from Sonoma Stores

Flowers for your shirt: Here's some comfort for cool mornings and evenings or foggy days at the beach. Give Mom a flower each time she wears this sweatshirt designed and printed in Sebastopol by Yarrow Goods. $68, Yarrow Goods, yarrowgoods.com (Yarrow Goods)

Pie perfection: The juice, smoothie and raw food wizards at The Nectary also make gluten-free, raw, vegan and paleo plant-based pies in a number of flavors. Here’s a gorgeous Blueberry-Lavender Bliss. Other flavors range from Strawberry-Balsamic to Meyer Lemon-Olive Oil. $40 (8-inch), $50 (9-inch), $60 (10-inch), The Nectary, 312 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-473-0677, 6760 McKinley St #130, Sebastopol, 707- 829-2697, thenectary.net (The Nectary)

Roomy carry: Salmon pink, linen and lots of room combine to make this bag a pretty perfect way to carry all kinds of things like farmer's market finds, beach items and more. $58, Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile, 777 Madrone Rd, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com (Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile)

Drinks on the go: Toast to the great outdoors with some sparkling wine. Mom can bring it along easily and stylishly with these insulated and unbreakable flutes. $19.95, Sonoma Outfitters, Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 2412 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-528-1920, sonomaoutfitters.com

Iconic design: Symmetrical raised “droplets” stun on this classic design by Oiva Toikka. On May 8, The Passdoor is offering complimentary flowers with the purchase of each vase. $60 (six-inch vase), The Passdoor, 452 First Street East Suite A, Sonoma, thepassdoor.net (The Passdoor)

Mom may have told you she has everything she needs, but was she thinking about spectacular geode coasters when she said that? This Mother’s Day, give her that little thing of beauty she didn’t know she wanted or needed — a visit to a few Sonoma County boutiques might reveal just the perfect gift. Of course, that doesn’t get you off the hook for spending the gift of time together. But as far as giving things goes, here’s a list of some of our favorites, all under $100. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.