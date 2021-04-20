Six issues | One Great Price

Fantastic Mother’s Day Gifts under $100 from Sonoma Stores

CBD honey, unbreakable wine flutes and pretty things Mom didn't know she needed but really deserves.

Mom may have told you she has everything she needs, but was she thinking about spectacular geode coasters when she said that? This Mother’s Day, give her that little thing of beauty she didn’t know she wanted or needed — a visit to a few Sonoma County boutiques might reveal just the perfect gift. Of course, that doesn’t get you off the hook for spending the gift of time together. But as far as giving things goes, here’s a list of some of our favorites, all under $100. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

