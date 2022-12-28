Exciting New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County

The new year is upon us and with it comes a flurry of new offerings at hotels throughout Sonoma County. From new properties to multi-million-dollar remodels, here’s what you need to know about Sonoma County’s hotel scene right now. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the properties.

A new hotel to check into

Originally part of the Best Western Dry Creek Inn, the Villa Toscana building and its 60 accommodations are being updated and rebranded into a separate hotel property, The Lodge at Healdsburg. Guest rooms will feature a king bed, new furniture, wood flooring, a freestanding soaking tub, a fireplace and an assortment of other amenities. The boutique hotel is accepting reservations beginning March 2023. Part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, the property is pet-friendly; dogs of all sizes are welcome.

1261 Grove Street, Healdsburg, 1 -800-774-1500, thelah.com

A new longterm stay option

Santa Rosa’s midcentury motor lodge The Astro is now offering apartment accommodations. Spinster Hospitality, which also owns nearby The Spinster Sisters restaurant, has purchased a neighboring building and converted it into three apartment units with a public courtyard. A pathway connects the new units to The Astro. All of the apartments feature a full kitchen; two apartments offer two bedrooms and one bathroom. The third apartment boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. A seven-day minimum stay is required.

323 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-200-4655, theastro.com

New hotel amenities

Thanks to charming updates in 2022 to all 12 cottages and the restaurant at Nick’s Cove, there were already plenty of incentives to get a coastal getaway on the calendar. But with 2023 comes the news that all cottage guests now have access to complimentary kayaks. Just tell the innkeeper when you’re ready to get out on Tomales Bay and they’ll take care of the rest.

23240 Highway One, Marshall, 415-663-1033, nickscove.com.