12 Easter Egg Hunts in Sonoma County

Laksmie Silva 5, of Vallejo searches for eggs in the tall grass at the 30th annual Glen Ellen Easter egg hunt at Dunbar School. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Aria Leibert, 6, searches for elusive eggs hidden in the tall grass at the 30th annual Glen Ellen Easter egg hunt at Dunbar School. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Friends Amelia Taylor, 6, left, and Aria Leibert, 6, compare their baskets of goodies at the 30th annual Glen Ellen Easter egg hunt at Dunbar School. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Kids lounge on the local fire truck while sampling the goodies from their baskets at the 30th annual Glen Ellen Easter egg hunt at Dunbar School. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Kindergarten and first graders race at the start of the 30th annual Glen Ellen Easter egg hunt at Dunbar School. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Downtown Santa Rosa businesses are hoping to drum up some business with an Easter "Egg" Hunt where kids can collect stickers from businesses and turn them in for prizes. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Talitha, 3, left, and her sister Isabel Blair, 4, show off the stickers they collected from downtown Santa Rosa businesses on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Downtown Santa Rosa businesses are hoping to drum up some business with an Easter "Egg" Hunt where kids can collect stickers from businesses and turn them in for prizes. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Two-year-old Zoe Cooper got her candy-filled egg and nobody was going to take it from her during this Easter egg hunt on the Sonoma Plaza. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Harper Malone, 20 months, hunts for Easter eggs during the Sebastopol Kiwanis Club's Easter egg hunt held at Ives Park in Sebastopol. (The Press Democrat)

Grab your Easter baskets and don your bunny tails — Sonoma County is preparing a multitude of Easter egg hunts and other fun activities to put a spring in your step this year.

Kids of all ages have a chance to hunt for colorful, treat-filled eggs, as well as nosh on springtime snacks, make arts and crafts, and meet the Easter bunny in a number of towns across the county.

Downtown Santa Rosa Egg Hunt

Nearly 30 businesses in downtown Santa Rosa are participating in a grand Easter egg hunt for all ages. The 2022 “Egg-Cellent Adventure” involves scouting out the participating businesses with the help of a map and clue sheet, collecting stickers from each business and then entering your complete egg hunt passport for a chance to win a prize, including the grand prize of a trip for four to Disneyland.

There’s also an “Amateur Egg Hunt” for kids 10 and under, which requires finding 10 of the 29 participating businesses for a chance to win a small prize. The hunt ends at midnight on April 16.

To learn more and obtain a map and clue sheet, visit downtownsantarosa.org/egghunt.

Petaluma Easter Egg Hunt at McNear Park

The Petaluma Mothers’ Club will host its annual Easter egg hunt for children 5 and under at McNear Park in Petaluma from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, April 9. The event is free to the public and there will be food, face painting, a petting zoo, a jumpy house and more.

1008 G St., Petaluma, 707-238-2204, petalumamothersclub.org

Petaluma Valley Baptist Church Easter Egg-stravaganza

Petaluma Valley Baptist Church is hosting an “Easter Egg-stravaganza” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, The event will include an egg hunt, puppet show and barbecue lunch.

580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, 707-763-2277, petalumabaptist.org

Happy Dahlia Farm Easter Egg Hunt

Petaluma’s Happy Dahlia Farm will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 10, with two egg hunts, at 10:10 a.m. and 1 p.m., along with other fun activities, such as meeting the farm’s new baby chicks, popping giant bubbles and creating art. Tickets are $15 per child. Learn more and buy tickets here.

2478 East Washington St., Petaluma, 707-338-9478, thehappydahliafarm.com

Forestville Easter Egg Hunt

The town of Forestville will hold an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 10 at Forestville Youth Park. Check forestvillechamber.org for more info.

6935 Mirabel Road, Forestville

Glen Ellen Easter Egg Hunt at Dunbar School

The Sonoma Volunteer Firefighter’s Association will host a series of Easter activities, beginning with egg dyeing at the Glen Ellen fire station at 2 p.m., Friday, April 15. The Easter egg hunt is the following day (Saturday, April 16) from 10 a.m at Dunbar School. There will be golden eggs redeemable for chocolate fire trucks, a bag of candy will be awarded kids who find at least 5 eggs. The Glen Ellen Village Market has donated 120 eggs for the Easter egg hunt, so there will be plenty of eggs to search for. Bring a basket or sack for collecting the eggs. For questions, call the Glen Ellen fire station at 707-996-9266 or contact Edmond Joseph at 707-975-2222.

11700 Dunbar Road, Glen Ellen.

Sebastopol Easter Egg Hunt

The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol will host its free annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Ives Park. Children of all ages can hunt for treats and colored eggs and the Easter Bunny will stop by to greet and pose with the kids.

Ives Park at Jewell Avenue and Willow Street, Sebastopol, sebastopolkiwanisclub.org

Rohnert Park Easter Egg Hunt

Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and School in Rohnert Park is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16. The hunt is for all children through sixth grade and there will be a story time, crafts and snacks.

5475 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 707-795-7853, crossandcrownrp.org

Comstock Wines

Comstock Wines will host its annual Easter Egg Scramble in the Vineyard from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The kids’ egg hunt through the vineyards starts at 11 a.m. sharp, followed by wood-fired pizzas and wine (for adults). The event is free, but reservations are required as space is limited. Get tickets on Tock.

1290 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-723-3011, comstockwines.com

Karah Estate Vineyards

This Cotati winery will host an Easter egg hunt from 2-5 p.m. on April 16. There will be Easter trivia for a chance to win prizes along with house wines paired with jelly beans to celebrate the holiday. The event is free and dog-friendly. The $20 wine tasting fee will be waived with a two bottle purchase.

1010 W. Railroad Ave., Cotati, 707-795-3030, karahestatevineyard.com

Wild Hearts Ranch Egg Hunt

Pregnant Mare Rescue North will host an Easter fundraiser and mixer from 2-7 p.m on Saturday, April 16 at Petaluma’s Wild Hearts Ranch. The event will include an Easter egg hunt, games, horse interactions for the kids and a raffle and silent auction featuring local artwork. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth under 18 and free for kids under 5. All proceeds go to the care of the rescue’s horses. Purchase tickets on EventBrite.

200 Queens Lane, Petaluma, 415-233-1478

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn

In addition to a lavish Easter brunch on Sunday, April 17, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn will host an Easter egg hunt for all ages starting at 10 a.m. on the front lawn.

100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-939-2415, fairmont.com/sonoma

Rio Nido Roadhouse

Rio Nido Roadhouse will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 17 with an egg hunt for all ages following an Easter brunch. Kids 5 and under are first up for the hunt at 11 a.m., followed by kids 6-9 at 11:30 a.m. and then kids 10 and up starting around 11:45 a.m.

There will be a Peep Diorama Art Contest based on the theme “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Peeps.” Drop off shoebox-sized dioramas before 1 p.m. for judging. Winners and prizes will be announced by 2 p.m.

There will also be a peep catapult competition for kids of all ages as well as local firefighters with a fire engine on site for kids to meet, greet and climb aboard. Call to RSVP for the Easter egg hunt to ensure there will be enough goodies for everyone.

14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido, 70-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com

More Easter fun for adults and kids

West Wines

West Wines will celebrate Easter with a weekend of fun activities at its vineyard and tasting room, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16-17. Easter activities will include a trivia walk through the vineyard for all ages, wine tasting with cheese and charcuteries for adults and jelly beans and juice pairing for children. The event is $35 and free for club members. Make a reservation online.

1000 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-2066, westwines.com

Viansa Sonoma Winery

Viansa Winery will celebrate Easter on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with rosé, sparkling wine, wood-fired pizza, live music by local folk singer Clay Bell and family photos with the Easter bunny. Registration is not required. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-995-4740, viansa.com

Easter Celebration at East Washington Place in Petaluma

East Washington Place in Petaluma is celebrating Easter with arm painting, balloon making and photos with the Easter bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

401 Kenilworth Drive, Petaluma, eastwashingtonplace.com