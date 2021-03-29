18 Great Restaurants for Easter Brunch in Sonoma County, 2021

Spoonbar in Healdsburg will serve an à la carte Easter brunch, including Bottomless Bellinis in three fresh flavors. (Courtesy of Spoonbar)

Easter is almost here. And though things are still a little different, hope is on the horizon. This year, restaurants are featuring both outdoor dining, pickup meals and some limited indoor dining. We hope you’ll get out and support local restaurants and enjoy the warm weather as we look forward to being together as families, friends and neighbors.

Barndiva: Three course brunch includes asparagus with morel mushrooms, avocado toast with sunflower sprouts, salad Lyonnaise with bacon lardons, French toast with strawberry compote and Chantilly cream, Dungeness crab Benedict, black truffle Croque Madame, omelet with caviar, S’mores bar. $68 per person, reservations required, 231 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com.

Cattlemens: Pre-order meals available for pickup in Santa Rosa and Petaluma. Prime rib dinners for 2 or 4 includes baked potatoes, garden salad, bread, beans. Call to order. Santa Rosa: 707- 546-1446, Petaluma: 707-763-4114. cattlemens.com.

Charlie’s Restaurant at Windsor Golf Club: Easter brunch Saturday and Sunday. Regular menu plus Florentine scramble, bacon and mushroom quiche, eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, Belgian waffles, French toast. Reserve in advance, 707-838-8802, 1320 19th Hole Dr, Windsor, windsorgolf.com/charlies-restaurant.

Dinucci’s: Minestrone soup with warm sourdough, green salad, pasta with Bolognese, Easter ham with honey cranberry glaze, , roasted potatoes, sautéed green beans with bacon, $30 per person. Plus boozy adult Easter baskets with five “boozy bunny” shots with mixers, chocolate bunnies and shaker, $45. Call for reservations or pre-orders, 707-876-3260.

Down to Earth Cafe and Deli: A la carte family-style meals for pickup include short ribs with mashed potatoes, fried chicken, smoked pulled pork, stuffed portabellas with choice of sides including shells and cheese, coleslaw, salads, deviled eggs, pulled pork sundae, butterscotch pudding. Order by calling 707-753-4925. 8204 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati.

Estero Cafe: Full menu plus Easter specials. 14450 CA-1, Valley Ford, facebook.com/esterocafe.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn: Family-style brunch includes mini smoked salmon bagels, avocado toast, truffle asparagus, butter poached lobster Benedict with saffron Hollandaise, fried chicken and waffle with candied bacon, caramelized brioche french toast, braised short rib hash, grilled lamb lollipops, mini carrot cupcakes, milk chocolate tart. $75 per person. Reservations required, 939-2410. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, fairmont.com/sonoma.

Pasta King: Take and bake try of lasagna in marinara, meat sauce or pesto. Serves 9 to 12 people. Call 707-792-2712 to order. 1492 Lowell Ave, Cotati, pastaking.com.

Patisserie Angelica: Chocolate raspberry truffle eggs, lemon egg-shaped cake, Gateau Parisian, Easter cookies, flourless chocolate cake, 707-827-7998, patisserieangelica.com. 6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol.

Preferred Sonoma Caterers: Pickup a la carte or complete meal. Menu includes spiral ham with apricot bourbon glaze, salmon with dijon maple glaze, cheesy hash brown potatoes, roasted asparagus and rainbow carrots, leek and Gruyere quiche, spinach salad with goat cheese and poppy seed dressing, lemon raspberry bundt cake. Order at 707-769-7208, 416 East D Street, Petaluma, sonomacaterers.com.

Ricky’s Eastbound: Takeout Easter dinner available for pickup or delivery. Honey glazed smoked pork loin chop with grilled pineapple, vegetable frittata, roasted sweet potatoes with orange, spring asparagus with feta and lemon dressing, baby greens. Dessert add-ons: Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, butterscotch pots de creme. $70 to $225 (depending on serving size). Order at 707-536-6606, 5755 Mountain Hawk Dr, Santa Rosa, rickyseastbound.com.

Rio Nido Roadhouse: Brunch includes quiche Benedict, breakfast potatoes, buttermilk popovers, sliced ham, spring pea salad, bottomless Mimosas. 14540 Canyon 2 Rd, Rio Nido, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Seared: A la carte brunch includes housemade doughnut holes, buttermilk waffles, Dungeness crab Benedict, prime rib sash, avocado toast, buttermilk fried chicken, grits and spring vegetable succotash and plenty of libations. 170 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma. Reservations at petalumaseared.com or 707-762-5997.

Spinster Sisters: Easter pickup meal serve a la carte with smoked pate, buttermilk biscuits with honey butter, slab of frittata, strawberry salad kit, apple crumb cake, kimchi bacon deviled eggs, seasonal jam, strawberry shortcake kit. Order by calling 707-528-7100, 401 South A. Street, Santa Rosa, thespinstersisters.com.

Spoonbar: Bottomless bellinis, and al la carte menu with Dungeness crab and apple salad, yellowfin tuna sashimi, warm mushroom and goat cheese quiche, lobster eggs Benny, Niman Ranch kobe smash burger, crispy duck leg hash, herb roasted king salmon, filet mignon. Book at spoonbar.com or 707-433-7222. 219 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg.

Sweet Pea Bakeshop: Easter cupcakes come in cute gift boxes. Order yours today for pick up April 3. Call or email info@sweetpeanapa.com. 720 W Napa St, Sonoma, 707-934-8797.



Tips Roadside: Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys plus family-style options include grilled tri-tip, smoked brisket, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, scrambled eggs, Brussels and root vegetable hash, bacon and beignets. $55 per person, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance tickets required at tipsroadside.com. 8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood.

Volo Chocolate: Chocolate Bunny Season has arrived at this Windsor chocolate factory. This year, a special 2021 edition of Volo’s bunny is available: The Essential ‘Bean to Bunny’ is made from 62 % dark milk chocolate and comes with face mask and vaccination band aid, hand painted with white chocolate. Order online to get shipped to your home or pick up in Windsor. Bunny pick up is Wednesday, March 31st, Thursday April 1st and Friday, April 2nd between 2-5:30 p.m. A line will form outside. 399 Business Park Ct, Windsor, volochocolate.com.

Wing Man: Skip the ham and pick up crispy chicken wings with special sauces and sides along with more than 70 kinds of beer and growlers available. Open noon to 8 p.m. Order online at wingmanfoodtruck.com, 101 E Cotati Ave, Cotati.

