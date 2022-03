Slide 1 of 8 Sonoma Herbs Sheep Cheese, Bellwether Farms: This creamy, spreadable fresh sheep’s-milk cheese is a standout, boosted with a flavorful infusion of fresh herbs. Try with crackers or stuffed into a warm omelet. bellwetherfarms.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 8 Picolo, Andante Dairy: Dairy scientist Soyoung Scanlan created this firm cow’s milk cheese with the unique addition of crème fraîche. It has a musical name and the delicate flavor of the Sonoma hills. At Oliver’s Markets. instagram.com/andante_dairy (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 8 McKinley Cheddar, William Cofield: “Proper British Cheese for Sonoma County and the Rest of the World” is the tagline for this newish Sebastopol cheesemaker focused on British-style cheeses. Sharp, nutty, and properly delicious. wmcofieldcheese.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 8 St. Jorge, Joe Matos Cheese Co.: This raw milk cheese is inspired by the owners’ homeland in the Azores Islands—its taste falls somewhere between Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Made here since the 1970s. joematoscheeseco.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 8 BoDacious, Bohemian Creamery: A goat cheese that’s sassy, bloomy, and bold in flavor. It comes as a funky, flattened disc that looks more like a meringue-topped pie than cheese, but you won’t mistake the taste. bohemiancreamery.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 8 Grazin’ Girl, Valley Ford Cheese: A new release from the makers of the famous Estero Gold, with thick veins of blue tempered by creamy, buttery cheese. Delish with local honey and a baguette. Creamery tours, too. valleyfordcheese.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 8 Mike’s Firehouse Jack, Spring Hill Jersey Cheese: This party pleaser won’t set your tastebuds alight, but there’s a little kick of heat to it. Excellent with a bitter IPA and a few toothpicks. springhillcheese.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 8 Délice de la Vallée, Epicurean Connection: Made by caterer and cheesemaking instructor Sheana Davis, this fresh triple-cream cheese is great dipped in strawberries — or straight from the container. theepicureanconnection.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)