A Contemporary Take on a Classic Hacienda in Sonoma Asks $4.2 Million

The guest house at the hacienda can be used as a pool house, home gym or office. (Circle Visions)

Living room at the hacienda with furniture and decor from Salsa Trading Company in Sonoma. Home owners Edna Hayes and Bruce Needleman own the Sonoma furniture store. (Circle Visions)

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath hacienda in Sonoma was built in 1999 in the Spanish colonial style that defines the city of Santa Barbara. The property is for sale through Andy Ardilla and David Costello of ACT at Compass. (Circle Visions)

Perched on a hill in Sonoma’s gated George Ranch community, a rustic-meets-majestic 3,500-square-foot hacienda with a 630-square-foot guest house has hit the local luxury real estate market with an asking price of $4.2 million.

The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath mission-style property, located at 3480 Hawks Beard Drive, was built in 1999. Rammed earth walls, handmade tiles from Mexico and unique features like a wooden pantry door from and old Spanish church add a personal touch. The interior design and choice of furniture — a Ralph Lauren leather couch and a 12-foot-long credenza stand out — give prospective buyers the idea of the property’s potential.

The current owners of the home, Edna Hayes and Bruce Needleman, have an eye for design: They own the high-end rustic furniture store Salsa Trading Company in the town of Sonoma. The color palate in their Sonoma hacienda is strong but subdued and includes browns from leather and wood and clay-red from ceramic floor tiles; hues of cobalt blue create contrast with the earthy tones in select spots in the bathroom and by the pool. Iron sconces, sculptures and paintings decorate the space and also offer splashes of color.

“The home is very elegant but also very kick-back,” says the property’s listing agent David Costello of the ACT team at Compass Real Estate. He adds that the sturdy materials used throughout the home allows prospective buyers to live there with kids, without worrying about damaging anything.

The home’s 12-foot-thick walls allow for natural temperature control and sun-blocking awnings cover the patios outside each room. Rammed earth, made from cement and sedimentary rock, offers a level of fireproofing. A mature garden with towering succulents aligns with water conservation efforts in the area and with the style of the home. From the gates of George Ranch, which has just 51 residences spread over 1,000 acres, downtown Sonoma is just a 15-minute drive away.

