9 Best Winter Spa Experiences in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 17 Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary, Freestone: It may not sound luxurious, but a Cedar Enzyme Bath will do wonders for your well-being. A warm and fragrant mix of ground cedar and rice bran, it’s the signature treatment at Osmosis. The spa’s founder learned about the Japanese tradition while living abroad in the mid 1980s; the Freestone locale is reportedly the only spa outside of Japan to offer the experience. 209 Bohemian Highway, Freestone, 707-823-8231, osmosis.com (Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary)

Slide 2 of 17 Osmosis guests can also enjoy a massage in a forest pagoda. (Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary)

Slide 3 of 17 Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary offers sound therapy in its outdoor Field of Hammocks. (Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary)

Slide 4 of 17 The meditation garden at Osmosis Day Spa in Freestone. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 17 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Sonoma: Recently nominated for the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence, this Sonoma property has been helping guests relax since 1927. A Sonoma County historic landmark, the hotel’s wellness facility features five thermal mineral pools ranging from 92 to 102 degrees. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com/sonoma

Slide 6 of 17 With 28 treatment rooms, the spa at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn offers a wide variety of treatments. A number of new experiences are launching in 2023, including a warm Vegan Body Wrap and a heated massage (pictured) using Lava Clam Shells made of porcelain. The shells are heated like stones, but are very smooth and retain heat for an entire treatment session. (Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn)

Slide 7 of 17 Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Therapists at the Wellness Barn encourage guests to slow down and connect with nature. With 2023 comes a trio of new bathing ritual offerings. The Gemstone Bath is designed for guests to absorb healing effects; The Herbal Bath includes herbs from the property and is designed to energize or provide calm; and The Moon Bath uses the earth's seasonal cycles and can provide a soothing, calming effect on the body. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707- 887-3300, farmhouseinn.com (Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 8 of 17 The new Bath Rituals will be offered in the Wellness Barn at Farmhouse Inn, as well as in guest rooms. (Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 9 of 17 Montage Healdsburg, Healdsburg: The list of treatment options offered at this luxury property's spa is growing even longer in 2023. A selection of touchless therapies, ranging from compression boots to an infrared sauna blanket, are now available to book. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg (Christian Horan)

Slide 10 of 17 Couples looking to pamper themselves can book the two-hour Journey of the Senses experience for two at Montage Healdsburg. It includes an aromatic shower, meditative stone massage, and wine and chocolate pairing. (Christian Horan)

Slide 11 of 17 Kenwood Inn & Spa, Kenwood: The spa offers a trio of massage options to provide relaxation and release tension. The spa is open to day guests (who aren't staying at the hotel) Monday through Thursday. Treatments needs to be booked at least 24 hours in advance. 10400 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 866-602-4927, kenwoodinn.com (Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 12 of 17 Day guests that reserve a spa treatment at Kenwood Inn & Spa are also welcome to enjoy the pools before and after their treatment. (Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 13 of 17 The Lodge at Sonoma, Sonoma: The Spa at the Lodge offers a whopping 11 treatment rooms and a variety of treatments ranging from massages and facials to detoxifying body wraps. The spa's outdoor, dry barrel sauna is made out of rustic cedar and designed to resemble a wine barrel. 1325 Broadway at Leveroni & Napa Roads, Sonoma, 707-935-6600, thelodgeatsonoma.com

Slide 14 of 17 Vintners Resort, Santa Rosa: Vi La Vita Spa offers a full range of treatments, from massage and body scrubs to facials. The Spa Menu features selections from the on-site John Ash & Co. restaurant. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584,vintnersresort.com. (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Slide 15 of 17 The outdoor pool at Vi La Vita Spa at Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Slide 16 of 17 The Lodge at Bodega Bay, Bodega Bay: Just taking in the striking coastal view at The Lodge at Bodega Bay can ease all tension, but a trip to the small two-room spa brings another level of relaxation. A variety of seaweed is used to replenish skin in the Sea Enzyme Facial. 103 Coast Highway One, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, lodgeatbodegabay.com (Courtesy of Paul Dyer)

Slide 17 of 17 MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, Sonoma: The pool area, fitness center and Spa at MacArthur are currently under renovation, but the spa remains open, offering a select number of treatments. The Sēfari ‘Bathe in Nature’ Immersion is a 30-minute experience set-up in guest rooms by a Bath Concierge. A soundtrack of crashing surf, rainstorms and more are paired with an array of plant-based products to relieve stress. The bath ritual ends with a tea service curated by local Sonoma UppercaseTea. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com