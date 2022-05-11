8 Hikes Plus Brunch in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 11 A grand outing: Explore the 155-acre Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve, then make your way to the Montage Healdsburg via a short connector trail for brunch at Hazel Hill, complete with a show-stopping dessert display. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg. 707-979-9000, montagehealdsburg.com (Christian Horan Photography)

Slide 2 of 11 Climb for cupcakes: The Panorama Trail at Helen Putnam Regional Park involves a rather steep climb; for a gentler stroll, opt for the paved Ridge Trail. But make your first steps of the day to nearby Della Fattoria to grab all the butter-laden pastries, cupcakes, éclairs, and tarts you can carry. 143 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 707-763-0161, dellafattoria.com (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 3 of 11 A variety of cupcakes in the case at Della Fattoria in Petaluma. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 11 Birds and brunch: Admire the regal herons and egrets at the Laguna de Santa Rosa, then swing by the Youth Annex at the Sebastopol Community Center, where a colony of cliff swallows nests each spring. After, the Belly & Jelly sandwich from The Farmer’s Wife at The Barlow delivers gooey bliss, with cheddar, blue cheese, bacon, jam, and honey. 6760 McKinley St., Sebastopol. 707-827-3306, thefarmerswifesonoma.com (The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 11 Seaside treats: Pick up warm sticky buns from Twofish Baking at Stewart’s Point Store, then head to Black Point Beach to enjoy the buttery, caramel delights with an ocean view. (Buy extras. You’ll thank us later.) 32000 Highway 1, Stewarts Point, 707-785-2011, twofishbaking.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 11 French flair: Tempt your friends with flaky croissants, tarts, and melt-in-your-mouth macarons from Les Pascals patisserie in Glen Ellen before meandering through Sonoma Valley Regional Park. Tables along the paved Valley of the Moon Trail make picnicking easy. 13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. 707-934-8378, lespascalspatisserie.com (Sarah Deragon)

Slide 7 of 11 Macarons from Les Pascals patisserie in Glen Ellen. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 11 Mimosa motivation: Take in the panoramic views from the Sonoma Overlook Trail, then toast your efforts with a mango mimosa or a creamy chai latte in the garden at Sunflower Caffé. 421 First St. W., Sonoma. 707-996-6645, sonomasunflower.com (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 11 Berry granola waffles from Sunflower Caffe in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Sunflower Caffe)

Slide 10 of 11 An apple fix: A hot apple turnover (topped with vanilla ice cream, of course!) at Willow Wood Market Café tastes even sweeter after catching a fragrant whiff of the busy apple mills along the West County Regional Trail in Graton. 9020 Graton Road, Graton. 707-823-0233, willowwoodgraton.com (Shutterstock)

Slide 11 of 11 Stacks of sweetness: Savor the banana caramel French toast topped with whipped cream at Pepper’s Cafe, then earn every bite trekking along the more than three miles of trails at Crane Creek Regional Park. 1451 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park. 707-664-5601 (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)