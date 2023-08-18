5 New Napa Restaurants, Tasting Rooms, Bars to Check Out Right Now

Slide 1 of 21 New wine tasting room in downtown Napa: One of Napa’s best-known wineries has new downtown digs. Robert Mondavi Winery’s Arch & Tower has moved into the city’s historic Borreo building. (The space was formerly occupied by Stone Brewing Co.) Mondavi’s wine tasting experiences will take place at the downtown Napa location while the winery property undergoes a multi-year renovation. 930 Third St., Napa, 888-766-6328, robertmondaviwinery.com (Adam Potts Photography)

Slide 2 of 21 Arch & Tower, Robert Mondavi Winery’s new tasting room in downtown Napa. Along with wine by the glass, tasting flights and food and wine pairings are also available by reservation. (Adam Potts Photography)

Slide 3 of 21 Arch & Tower, Robert Mondavi Winery’s new tasting room in downtown Napa. (Adam Potts Photography)

Slide 4 of 21 Patio seating at Arch & Tower, Robert Mondavi Winery’s tasting room in downtown Napa. (Adam Potts Photography)

Slide 5 of 21 Built in the late 1800s, the Borreo building is now home to Robert Mondavi Winery’s tasting room, Arch & Tower. The building is reportedly the second oldest commercial building in Napa. (Adam Potts Photography)

Slide 6 of 21 Cheers to new spots for cocktails: The CIA at Copia is shaking things up with a new cocktail bar in downtown Napa. The Haven is located on the second floor and has an art deco vibe. It is the first cocktail-focused bar to grace any of The Culinary Institute of America’s campuses. Open 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. 500 First St., Napa, 707-967-2500, ciaatcopia.com (Kristen Loken)

Slide 7 of 21 The Haven’s balcony boasts views of the CIA at Copia gardens in downtown Napa. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 8 of 21 Cocktail at The Haven at CIA at Copia in downtown Napa. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 9 of 21 The Haven at CIA at Copia in downtown Napa offers an assortment of small plates. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 10 of 21 Cheers to new spots for cocktails: Judd Finkelstein wants your next cocktail to be a great one. His family has been making wine in Napa Valley since the 1970s, but Finkelstein has long been interested in more spirited drinks. His new bar, The Fink, is located in downtown Napa in the Hatt Building at Napa River Inn. 530 Main St., Napa, thefinknapa.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 21 The cocktail Iuka's Grog includes dark Jamaican rum, Demerara rum, lime, pineapple and passionfruit juices, and a signature "The Fink" swizzle stick at The Fink, a new craft cocktail bar with the theme of an old boathouse in Napa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 21 Along with cocktails, The Fink offers a small but diverse selection of hearty bar snacks. Think options like braised beef tacos, margherita pizza, and a tamago sando or Japanese egg salad sandwich made with shokupan (Japanese milk bread) that’s baked in house. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, go for the chocolate chip cookie. (The Fink)

Slide 13 of 21 New Mexico City-style taqueria: Tacos, tacos and more tacos! Mothers is a bit off of Napa’s beaten path, but you won’t be disappointed. Along with the anticipated carne asada, pescado and pollo asado tacos, sink your teeth into one-of-a-kind offerings like a purple potato taco or a Jamaica taco with hibiscus flowers, carrot, pickled onion, cilantro and queso fresco. 3150 Jefferson St., Napa, motherstacos.com (Mothers)

Slide 14 of 21 Staying true to Mexico City’s taqueria culture, Mothers doesn't serve tortilla chips. Instead, opt for handmade tortillas with salsa or Mothers' crispy waffle fries topped Sinaloan-style braised pork, pickled onions, cilantro and more. (Mothers)

Slide 15 of 21 A majority of the seating available at Mothers in Napa is on the patio. (Mothers)

Slide 16 of 21 Mothers was opened in January by Ben and Ali Koenig, the husband-wife team behind Napa’s Heritage Eats, and partner, Charles Whittaker. (Mothers)

Slide 17 of 21 New luxe, spacious digs: Want to spend more time in Napa Valley? Rutherford’s Rancho Caymus Inn recently debuted new accommodations for visitors wanting to book an extended stay. The Casita at Rancho Caymus features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a well-stocked kitchen, stone fireplace, laundry facilities, and more. Rates vary depending on the length of stay; a seven to 14 day minimum stay is required. 1140 Rutherford Road, Rutherford, 707-200-9300, ranchocaymusinn.com (Rancho Caymus Inn)

Slide 18 of 21 The Casita at Rancho Caymus Inn in Rutherford. (Rancho Caymus Inn)

Slide 19 of 21 One of three bedrooms at The Casita at Rancho Caymus Inn in Rutherford. (Rancho Caymus Inn)

Slide 20 of 21 One of three bedrooms at The Casita at Rancho Caymus Inn in Rutherford. (Rancho Caymus Inn)