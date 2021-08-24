5 Favorite Spots in Cloverdale

Erin Mavis owns two Cloverdale Boutiques: Erin Mavis Clothing, which focuses on independent small-batch clothing brands, and Heart City, a cheery shop with gifts, candy, and Mrs. Grossman’s stickers.

Mavis, who worked in “big retail” in Los Angeles and New York and co-owned Ethical Clothing in Petaluma for years, says she’s found her true home in Cloverdale. Mavis often starts the day sipping tea in the gardens of the circa-1862 Gould-Shaw House, a Gothic-Revival Victorian that’s home to the town’s historical society. “It’s absolutely the most special spot,” she says.

With all the tiny-town quaintness, one can forget Cloverdale also boasts easy access to the Russian River, plus jumping off points for both Anderson Valley and Alexander Valley wineries.

Tuesdays are farmer’s market days, and summers boast Friday Night Live music concerts. Being a bit smaller than other Sonoma destination towns has perks, like the casual vibe of people gathering on the single downtown street. Click through the above gallery for Mavis’s favorite spots in Cloverdale.