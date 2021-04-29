20 of the Best Pasta Dishes in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 20 Wild Boar Gnocchi - Risibisi, Petaluma: House-made gnocchi with braised wild boar is a specialty of this Petaluma restaurant. Risotto is also a favorite. 154 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, risibisirestaurant.com. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 20 Ravioli di Anatra - Cucina Paradiso, Petaluma: Every pasta is a winner at this longtime Petaluma Italian restaurant, but this homemade ravioli is filled with roast duck in sundried tomato, pine nut, and basil sauce. 114 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com.

Slide 3 of 20 Ricotta Gnudi - Grata, Windsor: Lighter and fluffier than gnocchi, these little clouds of ricotta come with brown butter, butternut squash and greens. Love. 186 Windsor River Rd, Windsor, gratawindsor.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 20 Butternut Ravioli - Flavor Bistro, Sebastopol: The classic butternut ravioli from this longtime restaurant are huge pillows filled with sweet squash and topped with brown sage butter and walnut gremolata. 7365 Healdsburg Ave, Sebastopol, flavorbistro.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 20 Butternut Squash Ravioli - K&L Bistro, Sebastopol: This butternut squash ravioli with mushrooms isn’t a menu regular but look for seasonal pastas like gnocchi with sweet corn, bacon and Parmesan sage cream. 119 S Main St, Sebastopol, klbistro.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 20 Nonni’s Ravioli - Negri’s Italian Dinners, Occidental: House-made ravioli with beef, pork, Swiss chard and herbs has been a family recipe for generations. Simple, but excellent. 3700 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, negrisrestaurant.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 20 Rigatoni, Ca’Bianca, Santa Rosa: Simple, but delicious, Ca'Bianca's rigatoni is served with Italian sausage, peas, mushrooms, tomato and cream sauce. 835 2nd St, Santa Rosa, cabianca.com. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 20 Angel Hair Pasta with Scampi - Art’s Place, Rohnert Park: The huge presence of the late Art Ibleto (aka The Pasta King) still looms large at his namesake restaurant. Simple, family-friendly dishes made with love from Ibleto’s many years as a Sonoma County legend. 563 Rohnert Park Expy, Rohnert Park, artsplacerp.weebly.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 20 Seafood Linguine - Sonoma Grille, Sonoma: Seafood is tops at this Sonoma Square restaurant and takes center stage with this dish. A light garlic sauce makes the pasta hard to resist. 165 W Napa St, Sonoma, sonomagrilleandbar.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 20 Lasagna - Catelli's, Geyserville: No question, hands down the thinnest layers of pasta with Richard's meat sauce and plenty of cheese. A crispy top makes this such a decadent treat. 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, mycatellis.com. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 20 Seasonal Pasta - Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: What’s on the menu changes frequently depending on season, but it’s always excellent. Spring brings lamb confit with artichokes and favas or rigatoni "cashew e pepe" with trumpet mushrooms and snap peas. 13648 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, glenellenstar.com. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 20 Lobster Arancini - Harmon Guest House, Healdsburg: Okay, so it’s a little bit of a stretch, but what are arancini but fried balls of risotto? Plus, the view! 227 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, harmonguesthouse.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 20 Craft Mac and Cheese, Bird and Bottle, Santa Rosa: Yes, just yes. 1055 4th St, Santa Rosa, birdandthebottle.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 20 Also great: Crab mac and cheese at the Holly and Tali Show at The Casino Bar & Grill in Bodega. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 20 Also great: Lobster mac and cheese at Willi’s Wine Bar in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 20 Also great: Mac and cheese at K&L Bistro in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 20 Carbonara - Tony’s of North Beach, Rohnert Park: It eternally breaks my heart that this Graton Casino restaurant doesn’t get more local love because the food is really good. There’s a large section of pasta, but the creamy Carbonara with pancetta, peas, Romano cheese and a single egg is wonderful. The menu is available for pickup and family specials are offered weekly. 288 Golf Course Dr W, Rohnert Park, gratonresortcasino.com/restaurants/tonys-of-north-beach. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 20 Spaghetti and Meatballs - Union Hotel, Occidental: Another winner and regulars’ favorite. What else is there to say? Mange! 3731 Main Street, Occidental, unionhoteloccidental.com. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 20 Half and Half - Art’s Place, Rohnert Park: Half pesto, half marinara on spaghetti (though personally, we love it on polenta even more). 563 Rohnert Park Expy, Rohnert Park, artsplacerp.weebly.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 20 Spaghetti and Meatball - Mary’s Pizza Shack, Various Locations: The number one seller since 1959. One giant meatball atop a mound of spaghetti with marinara. A childhood classic for grownups. And children. maryspizzashack.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)