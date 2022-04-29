15 Amazing Desserts You Need To Try In Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 15 Chocolate Lava Cake, Lazeaway Cafe at the Flamingo Resort: Cake with a gooey chocolate middle is great, but add coconut salted caramel, caramelized pineapple and vanilla ice cream and you've got a tropical treat. 2777 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 15 Crostata, Kina's Kitchen & Bar: Seasonal fruit is tenderly encased by buttery crust and topped by creme fraiche and ice cream at the former Picazo Kitchen. 19101 Highway 12, Sonoma, 707-935-3287, kinaskitchenbar.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 15 Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant, Stellina Pronto: Think Nutella stuffed into a crisp croissant that threatens to shatter deliciously into your lap with every bite. A powdered sugar shower and chocolate drizzle make it perfetto. 23 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-789-9556, stellinapronto.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 15 106 Grand, The Matheson: Chef Dustin Valette and Matheson Pastry Chef Skyler Spitz love a good twist on a classic candy bar. Their 106 Grand Bar is filled with caramel and chocolate mousse and coated with a thin chocolate shell and candied cocoa nibs. A pool of sweet-tart passion fruit caramel sauce takes this from grand to grandiose. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-723-1106, thematheson.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 15 Peanut Butter Miso Cookies, Psychic Pie: Though savory miso (fermented soybean paste) sounds like an odd ingredient for cookies, it works perfectly with peanut butter for a sweet, nutty and savory cookie for car eating (if you’re taking home some pizza) or a late-afternoon treat. 980 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-6032, psychicpie.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 15 Bonbons, Fleur Sauvage Chocolates: Pastry Chef Robert Nieto's bite-sized chocolate bonbons are little works of candy art, flavored with fruit and chocolate ganache. His Windsor storefront is a chocolate wonderland. 370 Windsor River Road, Windsor, 707-892-2162, fleursauvagechocolates.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 15 Mochi Doughnuts, Altamont General Store: You won't miss the gluten in these flourless mochi donuts from Occidental. 3703 Main St., Occidental, 707-874-6053, altamontgeneralstore.com. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 15 Chocolate Mini Cakes, Americana: We wouldn't say these are exactly like the Hostess Ding Dongs we had as kids, because they're way better. Rich chocolate cake filled with cream takes us way back. 205 5th St. Suite A, 707-755-1548, americanasr.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 15 Mini Donuts, River Vine Cafe: Warm cinnamon sugared donuts aren't complete without a dunk of applejack spiked custard sauce. Chef Casey Stone also has a daily slice of pie a la mode if you're craving more sweets. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 707-527-7687, vintnersresort.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 15 Burnt Cheesecake, Animo: This light as a cloud alternative to dense New York-style cheesecake gets gooey and caramelized in the oven in true Basque tradition. 18976 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, instagram.com/animo_restaurant. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 15 Golden Mylk Chai Roll, Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets: This vegan bakery creates monster sweet rolls made with caramelized coconut milk, cardamom, black pepper, turmeric and coconut sugar with vegan Chai cream cheese on top. 5306 Old Redwood Highway N., Petaluma, 707-665-0644, magdelenas.square.site. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 15 Sprinkled Doughnuts, Johnny Doughnuts: Made with potato flour, these fluffy little nuggets of happiness can brighten the gloomiest day. 1200 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-308-4836, johnnydoughnuts.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 15 Caramel Crack Ice Cream, Angela's Ice Cream: Rich frozen cream studded with saltine cracker chocolate caramel crunch. Addictive? Yup. 1390 N. McDowell Blvd. E., Petaluma, 707-981-6910, lalasicecream.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 15 Strawberry Mississippi Mud Pie, Noble Folk Pie and Ice Cream: Strawberry and chocolate atop an Oreo crust with strawberry whipped cream. I don't think we have to say anything else. Scrumptastic. 539 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-978-3392, thenoblefolk.com. (Courtesy of Noble Folk)

Slide 15 of 15 Chai Shortbread Cookie, Cookie Take a Bite!: Shortbread is perfect on its own, but add some warm spices and you'll be nibbling these in bed with a warm glass of milk. 430 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, 707-291-1785, cookietakeabite.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)