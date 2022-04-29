Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Eat + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, What's New in Sonoma County

15 Amazing Desserts You Need To Try In Sonoma County

From chocolate lava cake to caramel crack ice cream, here are our favorite sweet treats in Sonoma County.

Sometimes dessert gets short shrift. After a big meal, waving away the dessert menu happens more often than not, but it’s time to embrace your inner sweet tooth. Click through the above gallery for 15 of our favorite sugary goodies.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
Forward Thinkers: 7 Climate Heroes in Sonoma County

These Sonoma County residents are facing the challenges of long-term changes to our climate — and are finding reasons to...

Close