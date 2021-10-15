10 New Sonoma Restaurants to Try This Fall

Slide 1 of 19 Sonoma Burger: Gravenstein Grill's pandemic pop-up burger spot has become a brick and mortar fast-casual restaurant in west Sebastopol. Burgers are small but tasty and most ingredients are sourced locally. The thin, bacon-fat fried onion rings are a delight, as is the fried chicken sando and a very flavorful tempeh burger. Griddled dogs get a nice crisp caramelization through and through. 173 Pleasant Hill Ave. North, Sebastopol, sonomaburger.com (Courtesy of Sonoma Burger)

Slide 2 of 19 Fried chicken sandwich from Sonoma Burger in Sebastopol. (Courtesy of Sonoma Burger)

Slide 3 of 19 Austin's Southern Smoke BBQ: This legit Texas-style barbecue pop-up can be hard to pin down, appearing most (but not all) Mondays at Old Possum Brewing in Santa Rosa. Brisket and pulled pork nachos are best bets. Check their Facebook to see when the pitmaster is in. 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa, austinssouthernsmokebbq.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 19 Brisket bowl at Austin's Barbecue at Old Possum Brewing in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 19 Barbecue nachos with pulled pork, nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, black beans and chimmichurri at Austin's Barbecue at Old Possum Brewing in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 19 Dave's Hot Chicken: Spicy, Memphis-style fried chicken from a national chain has lines out the door. Sliders loaded with sauce and pickles are a delicious hot mess, and a spicy one too, should you go for the crazy hot "reaper" level. 2240 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, daveshotchicken.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 19 Tony's Galley: A fifth restaurant from SEA Thai Bistro's Tony Ounpamornchai is a seafood-centric catch with fish and chips, terrific lobster rolls and my favorite poutine ever (loaded with crab and cheese sauce). A massive fish tank dominates part of the restaurant, making for a charming ocean-esque experience. 722 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 707-303-7007, tonysgalley.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 19 Ceviche at Tony's Galley in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 19 Acme Burger: A second location for the popular, family-friendly Cotati burger restaurant. Fish and chips are a top pick, oddly enough, along with excellent soups. Meat from Sonoma Mountain Beef Co., also used at Sonoma Burger in Sebastopol, makes for a great patty. 1007 W College Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-615-7309, acmeburgerco.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 19 Impossible Burger with bacon and smoked Gouda from Acme Burger (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 19 Sarmentine: After gaining a following for her home-delivered French pastries, Alexandra Zandvliet has opened a brick and mortar with some of the best croissants we've found. Offerings are expanding as Zandvliet and her staff ramp up, but you’ll find croissants and baguettes on most days, along with brioche, fougasse (a French flatbread similar to focaccia) and rustic boules. Don’t miss the espresso drinks and the refrigerated case with Laura Chenel marinated goat cheese, Marin French Cheese Co.’s washed rind Triple Creme Brie and French pates. 52 Mission Circle, Santa Rosa, sarmentine.com (Courtesy of Sarmentine)

Slide 12 of 19 Warike: This new Peruvian restaurant in downtown Santa Rosa is a sibling to Ayawaska in Petaluma (and Novato). A full bar with Pisco sours, excellent ceviche, along with tequenos de cangrejo (wontons stuffed with crab or shrimp with spicy pepper aioli) and causa marina (potatoes and crab) are excellent. The lomo saltado is one of the most flavorful versions we've tried and aji de gallina is a comforting dish of shredded chicken and rice. 527 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-536-9201, warikesf.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 19 Bistro 201: This family-run Peruvian restaurant is still getting its footing, but serves homestyle dishes made with heart. The Cau Cau de Mondongo, a comfort dish made with potatoes and tripe, has been a huge favorite. Pollada 201, baked chicken, is available by quarter, half or whole with aji amarillo huacatay sauce, which has a nice bite from the peppers. 613 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-559-5130, bistro201petaluma.com (Courtesy of Bistro 201)

Slide 14 of 19 Inca's Peruvian: This Sebastopol Peruvian presents dishes with flair and plenty of flavor. Mango habanero ceviche with prawns (pictured), papa relleno croquettes with ground beef and raisins, and causa de Santa Rosa, made with pickled beets and potatoes, are top picks. Seco de carne (short ribs in a cilantro beer broth) is outstanding. 799 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-861-9057, incas_peruviancuisine (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 19 Matheson/Roof 106: Buzzy new three-story restaurant concept from Dustin Valette. Downstairs features a self-service "wall" of wine along with fancier fare and sushi from Ken Tominaga of Hana Japanese. Upstairs Roof 106 is a casual bar with approachable pizzas, piadine, salads and appetizers. Reservations required for downstairs (and hard to get), expect a wait for first-come, first-serve on the rooftop. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, thematheson.com (Courtesy of Michael Woolsey)

Slide 16 of 19 Sushi wagyu roll from The Matheson in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Michael Woolsey)

Slide 17 of 19 Margherita Salametto flatbread from The Matheson in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Michael Woolsey)

Slide 18 of 19 Smoked ribeye steak at The Matheson in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Michael Woolsey)

Slide 19 of 19 Heirloom tomato salad from The Matheson in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Michael Woolsey)