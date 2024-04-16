Sonoma County has some of the most stunning stretches of coastline in the world. A hike on one of the many trails near the coast is a perfect way to take in the natural beauty and discover the unique landscapes of this region.

Eager to find the crème de la crème of trails on or near the coast, we consulted our friends at AllTrails, an outdoor recreational app with crowdsource reviews. Here are the 10 best hikes on the Sonoma Coast, according to the site.

Island in the Sky and Fern Tree and Badger Hill Vista

Located in Duncans Mills, this 3.8-mile loop trail is a moderately challenging hike that takes a little over two hours to complete. The trail has “stunning mountaintop meadows in full bloom each spring,” according to AllTrails. It’s popular with hikers and runners. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.

Salt Point Trail to Stump Beach

For a relatively easy route with wide open views of the Pacific, try this 3.4-mile out-and-back trail near Stewarts Point. It takes a little over an hour to walk. “Seals are commonly spotted and even whales are sometimes observed! This is a great choice if you enjoy wildlife,” according to AllTrails. A favorite of birders, hikers and those looking to enjoy some solitude. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.

Sea to Sky to Russian Gulch to Raptor Ridge Loop

This 9-mile loop trail in the Jenner Headlands Preserve takes about four and a half hours to walk. Classified as moderately challenging, it is popular with runners and hikers. “Overall, the trail offers great views, a mix of forest and ocean scenery, and gradual uphills….Hikers should be prepared for both sun exposure and shaded areas, as well as varying conditions,” according to AllTrails. Dogs are allowed, but must be on a leash.

Red Hill via Pomo Canyon Trail

Located near Jenner, this 5-mile loop trail takes about two and a half hours to walk. The moderately challenging trail tends to be a popular hiking spot. “Amazing views of the Russian River flowing to the Pacific Ocean. Very scenic hike that takes you through three different types of terrain,” according to AllTrails. Reviews on the site highlight the trail’s mix of coastal views, redwood forests and green hills. Dogs not allowed on this trail.

Bodega Head Trail

For another easy hike with striking views of the ocean, try this 1.6-mile loop trail near Bodega Bay. The route only takes about 40 minutes to complete. If you time your visit just right, you might just witness a natural wonder. “During their spring and fall migrations, grey whales can be spotted from here,” according to AllTrails. The peak months for whale watching are January through May. Dogs not allowed on this trail.

Salt Point and North Trail Loop

For a longer hike with a variety of terrain, this 8-mile loop trail near Cazadero just might pique your interest. It is a moderately challenging route that takes nearly four hours to walk. Redwoods, pine forests, prairies, and beach views are among the natural features you will encounter on the hike. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.

Stillwater Cove Canyon Trail

This relatively short 1.3 mile loop trail near Stewarts Point takes about a half hour to walk, but is considered moderately challenging. The trail tends to be less frequented than some of the other ones on the list and is great for birders, hikers and runners. “The trail features gorgeous scenery with ferns, clover, and redwoods,” according to AllTrails. Dogs are allowed, but must be on a leash.

Salt Point-Stump Beach Trail

Located near Cazadero at Salt Point State Park, this 6.6-mile out-and-back trail takes almost three hours to walk. It is a moderately challenging trail that is popular with birders, hikers and runners. “It can be foggy along the Salt Point portion, but overall still beautiful with wildflowers mostly finished blooming. The Stump Beach portion may not offer any vistas, so hikers can turn back earlier if desired,” according to AllTrails. Dogs not allowed on this trail.

Coastal Bluff Trail to Sea Pine Beach

This trail near Gualala is 6.9-miles out-and-back and takes under two and a half hours to walk. It is classified as easy and is popular with hikers and runners. “At one point you can walk out onto a bluff overlooking Sea Pine Beach before turning back. Sea mammals are often spotted from the trail,” according to AllTrails. Dogs are allowed, but must be on a leash.

Kortum Trail: Shell Beach to Blind Beach

The last trail on the list, but certainly not the least, this 4.4-mile out-and-back trail is located on the coast near Jenner. It is a moderately challenging route that can be walked in just under two hours. A delight for birders, hikers and runners alike. “The trail is known for its beauty and panoramic views, especially in the Spring, Summer, and Fall seasons,” according to AllTrails. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.