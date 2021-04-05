Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space With These Tips From Style-Savvy Locals

Frame spaces with lighting: Using lights to outline a space creates a sense of definition, coziness and beauty. Robindira Unsworth frames the seating area with lights in her Petaluma backyard. (Robindira Unsworth)

Add pillows and Turkish towels: Jewelry designer, stylist and boutique owner Robindira Unsworth likes to cozy up her backyard seating area with pillows and Turkish towels. Turkish towels are pretty, durable and can provide a bit of warmth, but can also provide shade by day when draped over structures like this wicker egg chair. (Robindira Unsworth)

Ditch the lawn: Stephanie Meyer says lawns use a lot of water for something that “doesn’t give back” like edible plants do. She recommends raised beds with lettuce, arugula or herbs, saying they are “a great way to use the space and get a lot from them!” And if you don’t have yard space for gardening, she recommends using your walls for vertical or “gutter gardens.” (Shutterstock)

Replace glass tabletops: Stephanie Meyer also recommends replacing glass tops on on outdoor tables with a custom-cut slab of marble. This renewed piece offers pretty and natural style, increased durability—especially around little ones—and doesn’t need those constant cleanings to look good. (Karen Kizer)

Plant fast-growing trees and shrubs: Interior designer Stephanie Meyer, of AVCO Design in Santa Rosa, suggests planting some fast-growing trees and shrubs like the purple-leaf plum trees and compact Carolina Cherry Laurel. When mature, these trees will offer some much-needed shade as well as privacy. The shrubs along the fence add a beautiful green layer as well as increased privacy. (Karen Kizer)

Create clean cohesion with black paint: Caroline Bontia and Kevin Coady painted the fence and stock containers in their Healdsburg yard black to create a clean, yet dramatic backdrop. The metal containers blend into the fence, which adds emphasis to the green bamboo foliage sourced from Prickett’s Nursery in Healdsburg. (Shop Local Healdsburg)

Create zones for different uses: There’s so much to love about this “Quarantine Renovation,” which Caroline Bontia details on her blog, Shop Local Healdsburg . Bontia and her husband Kevin Coady, coach of TriForce Triathlon Team in Healdsburg, envisioned a pretty space with zones for multiple uses. The couple hired Mark Perine of Nature’s Tailor Landscaping to help them transform their outdoor space. The issue of the sloping backyard was solved by creating two separate levels connected by steps that double as seating—an amphitheater for watching improvised jam sessions with friends, the couple jokes. A modern structure by Studio Shed, based in Boulder, serves as a work-from-home space for Bontia, while the artificial turf is as a workout spot for Coady and his clients. Other areas—by the dining table and fire pit—are great for gatherings. (Shop Local Healdsburg)

We’ve been asking a lot of our patios and yards as we’ve spent more time at home. And, with springtime here, that’s not stopping any time soon. If you feel your outdoor space could use a bit of an upgrade, it’s not too late. We asked a few Sonoma stylists and designers for their best ideas and tips. Click through the above gallery for inspiration.

