Sleek, Modern Fountaingrove Rebuild Listed for $2.8 Million

Wood kitchen cabinets have been given a finish that creates the look of concrete. (LunghiMediaGroup)

A sleek and modern 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath home in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood is currently listed for 2.795 million. The property on 3726 Crown Hill Drive is one of many rebuilds following the 2017 Tubbs Fire, but the design is a departure from the more traditional homes that have dominated this area before and after the fire.

The home was built by Sukhdev Singh, of Eia Mia Inc., who has completed six other projects in Fountaingrove, according to the home’s listing agent, Sudha Schlesinger. Singh brought on architect Fumio Suda to design the home to include the preferences of Singh’s earlier clients. The result is what Schlessigner calls an “edgy contemporary in the sky,” referencing the home’s clean lines and its position high up on the hill overlooking the canyon.

The sleek exterior has strong horizontal lines, a flat roof and little ornamentation; all typical of modern design. The home is surrounded by concrete and the vegetation is minimal: Plants are located away from the walls and in so-called islands, a minimalist aesthetic that is also a more fire-resilient choice. The interior is warmed up by lots of light and textured finishes like quartzite walls in the bathroom, concrete-looking kitchen cabinets and wood paneling to accent a wine shelving.

Design details by Santa Rosa-based stagers, Staged Right, add additional warmth. Stark modernity is countered with touches of rich color (mustard and oranges), nubby-textured fabrics, and furniture (like ottomans and chairs) in playful rounded forms.

The top-of-the-canyon view gives the home that “in the sky” airiness. The burnt trees in the canyon have been cut down, which gives a sense of vastness to the area. Schlesinger says the home is positioned high enough on the hill that you can see red-tailed hawks flying from the windows.

The flat roof can accommodate a rooftop patio, accessible from the inside of the home — a perfect spot for lounging and entertaining. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside.

The home at 3726 Crown Hill Drive is listed with Sudha Schlesinger and Sam Marvi of Engel & Völkers Real Estate. For more information, call 707-889-7778; email sudha@sschlesinger.com or visit findyourwinecountryhome.com/crownhill