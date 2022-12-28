Monte Rio’s Village Inn & Restaurant Is Now Boho Manor. Take a Look Inside

A historic hotel in Monte Rio, most recently known as the Village Inn & Restaurant, has changed name and look. Now Boho Manor, the renovated property combines Art Deco style with a laidback West County vibe.

This is not the first time this Russian River hotel has changed name. Originally a summer home, it debuted as the River View Inn in 1906. It rose to fame in 1942, when it appeared in the musical film “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. (The film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.”) The hotel was then known as Holiday Inn for a decade until it was renamed Village Inn & Restaurant in 1952.

70 years later, new owners began renovating the riverside property this July. With a nod to the hotel’s Hollywood past, all 12 rooms were completely remodeled and styled with gold accents and bold colors and patterns. Three rooms were also added to the property.

“We redesigned all the rooms to the Gatsby theme and added multiple amenities including fire pits, more outdoor seating, lounges and private cabanas for guests and day visitors,” said co-owner and Sonoma County resident Pierre Erasmus.

Outdoor enthusiasts looking to float down the Russian River or explore rural West County can rent kayaks, paddleboards and bicycles at the hotel. Unicorn and swan inflatables are also available for those wanting to create an Instagram-friendly vacation photo.

A former storage space has been transformed into the Boho Club, a speakeasy where hotel guests and members of the public can listen to live jazz every Saturday night. The intimate venue seats approximately 30 and offers two sets each evening; the first at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 9 p.m.

Boho Manor’s onsite restaurant is open for dinner four nights a week. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it serves dishes like Fettuccine Alfredo, chicken wings, New England clam chowder and ribeye steak. The menu is then transformed on Thai Tuesdays, with offerings like Pad Thai Goong (fried rice noodles with shrimp, egg, tofu, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanuts) and Larb Gai (spicy fried chicken with shallots, onion, mint and cilantro).

A Sunday afternoon tea service is set to debut in January, and a day spa, offering treatments like Swedish and Thai massage, is in the works for next spring.

Boho Manor, 20822 River Blvd., Monte Rio, 707-865-2304, bohomanor.com. Rates start at $140.