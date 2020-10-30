Love in the Time of Pandemic: Local Wedding Venues Pivot to Micro-Ceremonies and Livestreams

The Kenwood Inn is limiting weddings to only a few guests for its "elopement package," which includes an officiant, cake and more. (Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Tables at Vintners Inn weddings will be socially distanced and seated by family group to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Vintners Inn)

Green Acres normally holds weddings inside its barn, as well, which is more difficult because of coronavirus restrictions by the county and state of California. (Emily Hax/Green Acres Petaluma)

The Luther Burbank Center is partnering with videographers who can livestream or record ceremonies for those who don't feel comfortable coming in person. (Stephanie Hopkins Photography/Luther Burbank Center)

The Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa is offering its plaza and pavilion venues outdoors for distanced weddings with a 12-guest maximum. (Stephanie Hopkins Photography/Luther Burbank Center)

As most brides and grooms will attest to, planning a wedding can be quite the endeavor, and stressful, too. Imagine then that you’d be preparing for your big day in the middle of a pandemic when the future of social gatherings is uncertain.

“We have five different plans,” said Samantha Sasser, who plans on tying the knot in July of 2021. “We just really adjusted our expectations.”

Sasser and her fiancé, of Rohnert Park, are just one of many couples whose plans have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. State and local health guidelines allow for weddings to continue for now but include pages of cleaning and distancing protocols that must be implemented.

The state of California is currently not allowing wedding receptions or parties, only ceremonies. Sonoma County has determined that indoor venues can only operate at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer and that outdoor venues must have six feet of distance between people, which limits guest lists.

Rescheduling weddings

Emily Hax, owner of Green Acre Farms in Petaluma, is doing her best to accommodate couples whose weddings were canceled in 2020 by scheduling them for 2021.

Hax, who is finishing a nursing program and works in healthcare as her main job, says her response to the pandemic has been rooted completely in science. Although Green Acre Farms has plenty of outdoor space, she has decided to limit capacity for weddings in 2021.

While Hax said it’s hard to make these adjustments, especially as she’s losing income for the farm, she thinks it’s worth it in the long run.

“We’re doing this for the greater good. We’re trying to stop it (Covid-19) so we can go back to normal faster,” Hax said. “Not only do you have the parents and the couple to be wed, but all the vendors that come, you have to count those people as well. It’s a little tricky and it’s pretty devastating for these couples.”

Like Green Acre Farms in Petaluma, many wedding venues in Sonoma County are playing things by ear for the coming months and for 2021, while some are finding new ways to host couples and their immediate family.

Micro-weddings and livestreams

The Luther Burbank Center (LBC) in Santa Rosa normally hosts hundreds of wedding guests in its multiple indoor and outdoor venues. Adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic, the music center is now taking advantage of its newly renovated plaza, which is “perfect” for COVID-safe micro-weddings, according to Sari Feinstein, programming manager for the LBC.

“With the changes and our complete new direction with COVID-19, we have been really grateful to our community and our partners that have all gotten creative and sat around a table — a virtual table — and discussed how we can still be that community gathering place, how we can bring joy in a time that really needs it,” Feinstein said.

The Luther Burbank Center, which now has a wedding guest limit of 12 people — including the couple, has partnered with staging pros and videographers who can help couples film their weddings for livestreams on Facebook, Zoom and other platforms.

Other outdoor venues, like the Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa, are taking advantage of having more space to social distance and is separating dining tables by six feet and by family groups. Still, wedding staples like dancing and gathering in groups are prohibited at these venues, and guests need to wear a mask unless eating or seated at a distance.

The Kenwood Inn, located in the Sonoma Valley, is solely offering their “elopement package,” which includes a wedding planner, officiant and space for fewer than six guests.

“We have done several of these since … restrictions have been in place, and they have worked quite well,” said Sharon Rooney, director of public relations.

These “micro-weddings” and intimate ceremonies are gaining popularity. While the trend started as a response to pandemic restrictions, many couples and families have found ease and comfort in these simpler, low-pressure weddings.

While the future of weddings remains uncertain, Sasser says she’s prepared to be flexible while planning her 2021 ceremony at Vine Hill House in Sebastopol.

“With all of our vendors, we’ve been asking, ‘What’s your cancellation policy? Can we get a full refund?'” Sasser said. “They’ve all been really great and really flexible with offering postponements if needed.”