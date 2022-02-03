Local Valentine’s Day Gifts and Getaways That Will Beat Flowers and Cards

Slide 1 of 29 Valentine’s Barn Crawl at Charlie’s Acres in Sonoma: Kick off your Valentine's Day celebrations early with the cute rescued farm animals at Charlie's Acres in Sonoma. On Saturday, Feb. 5, enjoy local wine, beer and plant-based bites while you make your way from barn to barn, meeting some of the animals that call the nonprofit farm animal sanctuary home. $125 per person. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma, 707-204-0020, charliesacres.org (Courtesy of Charlie’s Acres)

Slide 2 of 29 What could be a better way to enjoy some quality time with your sweetheart than relaxing in a mud bath? (Courtesy of Charlie's Acres)

Slide 3 of 29 Valentine’s Day Wild Jungle Love! At Safari West in Santa Rosa: The 21st Annual Wild Jungle Love 'Amour' Party a.k.a Adult Romantic Safari Tours are being held Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13. Lunch, with options including filet mignon and an oyster bar, is followed by a discussion on animal courtship and a safari sex tour in Safari West’s open-air vehicles. $175 per person. 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 800-616-2695, safariwest.com (Will Bucquoy/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 29 Safari West's annual Wild Jungle Love tour focuses on the courtship rituals of the animals on the 400 acre wildlife preserve. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 29 "Olive You to Sonoma and Back" Package at The Lodge at Sonoma: The best of two worlds: a Sonoma getaway and olive oil. The two-night stay in a Cottage Suite with a private outdoor soaking tub includes olive oil spa amenities and other olive goodies. In addition to an olive oil tasting at McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma, guests receive a gourmet picnic for two with wine, dinner at onsite Wit & Wisdom and daily breakfast at Benicia’s Kitchen, just off the hotel's lobby. Rates start at $2,500. 1325 Broadway at Leveroni & Napa Roads, Sonoma, 707-935-6600 lodgeatsonoma.com (Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 29 McEvoy Ranch is a 550-acre ranch in Petaluma that produces olive oil, wine and other culinary goods. (Courtesy of McEvoy Ranch)

Slide 7 of 29 Wine, Roses and Romance at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma: Cheers to a plush guest room stocked with sparkling wine, chocolate truffles, a rose petal turndown and breakfast in bed. Rates start at $549. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com/sonoma (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa)

Slide 8 of 29 The geothermal mineral pools at the Willow Stream Spa at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn flow from more than a thousand feet below the surface. The spa pools and hot tub are open year-round for guests 18 years and older. The main pool averages 88 degrees. (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn)

Slide 9 of 29 Sonoma Coastal Romance Package at the Bodega Bay Lodge: Sneaking away to the coast comes with perks, including a half bottle of sparkling wine, $40 credit to onsite Drakes Sonoma Coast Restaurant and heart-shaped bath products. Rates start at $474. 103 Coast Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, bodegabaylodge.com (Courtesy of Bodega Bay Lodge)

Slide 10 of 29 Most guest rooms at Bodega Bay Lodge have views of the water, a fireplace and a private balcony or patio. (Courtesy of Bodega Bay Lodge)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 29 The Bodega Bay Lodge boasts a pool with a view of the bay and an infinity edge hot tub. (Courtesy of Bodega Bay Lodge)

Slide 12 of 29 A romantic evening at Drakes Fireside Lounge in Bodega Bay. (Courtesy of Bodega Bay Lodge)

Slide 13 of 29 Romantic Rendezvous at Hotel Healdsburg: Escape everyday life for two nights and enjoy a room with a six-foot soaking tub, house-made artisan chocolates, fresh flowers from Dragonfly Farms, Sonoma County sparkling wine and late check-in and check-out. Rates start at $499. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com (Courtesy of Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 14 of 29 Celebrate Romance at Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa: Why just get away for one night, when you can be surrounded by vineyard views for two? Silk rose petals will be scattered about the room and a bottle of Gloria Ferrer Private Cuveé Brut and six chocolate-dipped strawberries will be waiting when you arrive. Along with two 50-minute massages and spa robes that are yours to keep, the package includes a $150 dining credit valid at all of the resort’s restaurants. Rates start at $1073. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 707-800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Slide 15 of 29 A guest room at Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 29 After Hours Party for Two at the Vi La Vita Spa at Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa: Get the entire spa all to yourselves from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. After a couples massage and full body exfoliating scrub, enjoy a bottle of sparkling wine and dessert from the resort’s restaurant, John Ash & Co., or soak in the spa’s (clothing optional) hot plunge bath. A pair of spa robes are yours to keep. Rates start at $2000; book a room and save 30%. (Courtesy of Will Bucquoy)

Slide 17 of 29 The Calderium at the Vi La Vita Spa at Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Vi La Vita Spa)

Slide 18 of 29 The Seasons – LOVE at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor: This four-course wine and food experience takes place on Feb. 12. Food and wine pairings include estate Chardonnay with hot smoked salmon and Founder’s Block Estate Pinot Noir with pan-seared Sonoma duck breast. $200 per person. 7394 Starr Road, Windsor, 707-857-5700, bricoleurvineyards.com (Courtesy of Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 19 of 29 The patio at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor. (Courtesy of Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 20 of 29 Valentine Dungeness Crab Cake and Wine Pairing at Smith Story Wine Cellars in Healdsburg: Sip a special library offering of the 2015 Smith Story Sonoma Coast Chardonnay and the winery's Mendocino County Brut alongside two mini-Dungeness crab cakes with Meyer lemon tartar sauce. Seatings are available at the winery’s newly opened tasting room at Bacchus Landing on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12 and 13. $45 per person; seating is limited to 50 reservations. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg, 707-494-5575, smithstorywinecellars.com (Courtesy of Smith Story Wines)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 29 Can’t make it to Healdsburg? The first 50 people that order a bottle of Smith Story Sparkling Wine receive a complimentary five-piece gift box of Fleur Sauvage Chocolates. (Courtesy of Smith Story Wines)

Slide 22 of 29 Wine and Chocolate Pairing at Wine Snob in Glen Ellen: A flight of four wines will be paired with three truffles from Wine Country Chocolates. We’re especially curious about the 2016 Wine Snob Chardonnay and an Elvis (peanut butter and banana) truffle duo. 969 Carquinez Ave., Glen Ellen, 707-931-8424, winesnobwinery.com (Courtesy of Wine Snob)

Slide 23 of 29 Valentine’s Day at Hanson of Sonoma: How about some surf and turf paired with cocktails or Hog Island Oysters topped with caviar and crème fraiche? These Valentine’s Day specials are available for two weekends, Feb. 4 - 6 and Feb. 11 – 14. From $55. 22985 Burndale Road, Sonoma, 707-343-1805, hansonofsonoma.com (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma)

Slide 24 of 29 "Booze & Bonbons" Chocolate and Spirit Pairing at Alley 6 Craft Distillery in Healdsburg: Enjoy six bonbons from Fleur Sauvage Chocolates in Windsor paired with craft spirits. The box of assorted chocolates includes bonbons made with the distillery’s Candy Cap Bitters and Rye Whiskey. $30 per person. 1401 Grove St., Suite D, Healdsburg, 707-484-3593, alley6.com

Slide 25 of 29 Chocolate and Spirit Cocktail Kits from Griffo Distillery in Petaluma: Although the distillery is currently closed for tastings, Griffo is offering two cocktail kits for its fan base through online ordering. The Old Fashioned Valentine Cocktail and Chocolate Kit (pictured) boasts everything you’ll need to mix up the perfect cocktail, and three Fleur Sauvage bonbons. Bonbon flavors are: Orange Dark Chocolate, Mexican Chocolate, and Molasses and Chicory. $117.50. 1320 Scott St., Suite A, Petaluma, 707-879-8755, griffodistillery.com (Courtesy of Griffo Distillery)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 29 In honor of the romantic holiday, Griffo has also put together a Gin Lovers Cocktail and Chocolate Kit. This kit includes the same three flavors of Fleur Sauvage bonbons, and all the fixings you’ll need to make cocktails at home. $94. (Courtesy of Griffo Distillery)

Slide 27 of 29 Valentine's Chocolates from Fleur Savage in Windsor: After enjoying these locally made artisan chocolates paired with spirits and bubbles, you might find you need more in your life, so stop by the new shop to stock up. 370 Windsor River Road, Windsor, 707-892-2162, fleursauvagechocolates.com (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 28 of 29 Club Volo Chocolate Subscription: Remind that special someone how much you love them all year long with a monthly chocolate bar subscription. Choose from four, six or seven bars a month. $30-$52 a month, plus shipping. PO Box 1333, Healdsburg, 707-536-6764, volochocolate.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 29 of 29 Love Is In the Air Peanuts Movie Marathon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa: Watch short Peanuts animated movies about love all day long, Saturday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 14. Titles playing on the museum’s big screen include: A Charlie Brown Valentine; Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown; You’re in Love, Charlie Brown; Snoopy’s Getting Married; and more. View the movie schedule here. Free; museum admission is $12 for adults and $5 for kids. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org