Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Sonoma County

8 Unique Private Tours in Sonoma County to Have on Your Radar

From food and wine tours to farm excursions, here are some of our favorite ways to explore Sonoma County.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. 

Whether you’re a longtime Sonoma County resident our a first-time visitor, private tours can be a great way to explore all that this area has to offer. From food and wine tours to farm excursions, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways to explore Sonoma County in the above gallery. If you’re planning an outing during the pandemic, remember to wear a face mask and maintain at least six feet distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments