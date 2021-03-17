6 Sonoma County Parks Where You Can Skip the Mud

Everyone knows we can use all the rain we can get right now, but there’s no doubt the stormy weather puts a damper on our outdoor plans. If your favorite hiking trail is a bit too muddy these days, use it as an excuse to visit a new-to-you Sonoma County park with a paved trail. Click through the gallery above for inspiration. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.
Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.