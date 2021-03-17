Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

6 Sonoma County Parks Where You Can Skip the Mud

If your favorite trail is a bit too muddy these days, use it as an excuse to visit a local park with a paved trail.

Everyone knows we can use all the rain we can get right now, but there’s no doubt the stormy weather puts a damper on our outdoor plans. If your favorite hiking trail is a bit too muddy these days, use it as an excuse to visit a new-to-you Sonoma County park with a paved trail. Click through the gallery above for inspiration. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read previous post:
How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Sonoma County

Here's where to go green on March 17.

Close