6 Sonoma County Parks Where You Can Skip the Mud

Colgan Creek Trail, Santa Rosa : Stretch your legs streamside on this 1.2 mile paved trail that runs along the creek between Bellevue Avenue and Todd Road. Short and sweet, this trail gets extra points for its views of the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed. The trail is open sunrise to sunset. Parking is free. Leashed dogs are welcome. 3600 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-433-1625, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Helen Putnam Regional Park, Petaluma : Stretching a bit more than a mile, the Ridge Trail is your paved go-to, but the looped trail system at this park makes it easy to extend your hikes on those days when you’re in the mood for a longer trek and the dirt trails aren’t as wet as you expected. The park’s six miles of trails are also open to cyclists and horseback riders. Dogs on leash are welcome. (Crissy Pascual/Argus-Courier)

Spring Lake Regional Park is open daily, 7 a.m. to sunset. There are a few restrooms located along the Spring Lake Loop. Dogs on leash are welcome. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members . North Entrance: 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. South Entrance: 5585 Newanga Avenue, Santa Rosa, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Courtesy of Spring Lake Regional Park)

Cloverdale River Park, Cloverdale : The park boasts a paved one-mile trail that runs along the banks of the Russian River. The multi-use trail is open to walkers, cyclists and equestrians. It begins at the McCray Road parking area and runs about a mile before connecting to a city trail at First Street. (Courtesy of Cloverdale River Park)

Gualala Point Regional Park, Gualala : From the parking area, it’s less than a mile stroll to the beach along a paved, ADA-accessible trail that provides stunning views of the town of Gualala. The park is open daily, 8 a.m. to sunset (6 a.m. to sunset during the summer). Dogs are allowed on leash. Bathrooms are available near the parking lot and close to the beach access. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members . 42401 Coast Highway 1, Gualala, 707-785-2377, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Glen Ellen : The park’s main path, the Valley of the Moon trail, is paved and ADA accessible. The 1.2-mile trail stretches through the center of the park from Highway 12 to Arnold Drive. There are a handful of picnic tables and conveniently placed benches along the way in case you want to linger. (Courtesy of Sonoma Valley Regional Park)

Everyone knows we can use all the rain we can get right now, but there’s no doubt the stormy weather puts a damper on our outdoor plans. If your favorite hiking trail is a bit too muddy these days, use it as an excuse to visit a new-to-you Sonoma County park with a paved trail. Click through the gallery above for inspiration. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.

