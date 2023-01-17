Too Muddy to Hike? Check Out These Paved Local Trails

Slide 1 of 10 Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Glen Ellen: The park’s main path, the Valley of the Moon trail, is paved and ADA accessible. The 1.2-mile trail stretches through the center of the park from Highway 12 to Arnold Drive. There are a handful of picnic tables and conveniently placed benches along the way in case you want to linger. 3630 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Courtesy of Sonoma Valley Regional Park)

Slide 2 of 10 In the spring, Sonoma Valley Regional Park explodes with lupine, poppies and other colorful wildflowers. The park is open daily, 8 a.m. to sunset. Dogs are allowed on leash (the Elizabeth Perrone Dog Park is temporarily closed). Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 10 Cloverdale River Park, Cloverdale: The park boasts a paved one-mile trail that runs along the banks of the Russian River. The multi-use trail is open to walkers, cyclists and equestrians. It begins at the McCray Road parking area and runs about a mile before connecting to a city trail at First Street. 31820 McCray Road, Cloverdale, 707-433-1625, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Courtesy of Cloverdale River Park)

Slide 4 of 10 Cloverdale River Park is open daily, 7 a.m. to sunset. Dogs are allowed on leash. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. (Courtesy of Cloverdale River Park)

Slide 5 of 10 Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa: The paved Spring Lake Loop offers an easy, but scenic trip around the lake. The popular 2.3-mile loop is wide and ADA accessible. North Entrance: 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. South Entrance: 5585 Newanga Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Slide 6 of 10 Spring Lake Regional Park is open 7 a.m. to sunset daily. There are a few restrooms located along the Spring Lake Loop. Dogs on leash are welcome. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. (Courtesy of Spring Lake Regional Park)

Slide 7 of 10 Helen Putnam Regional Park, Petaluma: Stretching a bit more than a mile, the Ridge Trail is your paved go-to, but the looped trail system at this park makes it easy to extend your hikes on those days when you’re in the mood for a longer trek and the dirt trails aren’t as wet as you expected. The park’s six miles of trails are also open to cyclists and horseback riders. Dogs on leash are welcome. 411 Chileno Valley Road, Petaluma, 707-875-3540, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Crissy Pascual/Argus-Courier)

Slide 8 of 10 Helen Putnam Regional Park is open daily, 7 a.m. to sunset. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. The Windsor Drive parking lot is temporarily closed; the Chileno Valley parking area is open. (Crissy Pascual/Argus-Courier)

Slide 9 of 10 Colgan Creek Trail, Santa Rosa: Stretch your legs streamside on this 1.2 mile paved trail that runs along the creek between Bellevue Avenue and Todd Road. Short and sweet, this trail gets extra points for its views of the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed. The trail is open sunrise to sunset. Parking is free. Leashed dogs are welcome. 3600 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-433-1625, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Slide 10 of 10 Temporarily closed - Gualala Point Regional Park, Gualala: From the parking area, it’s less than a mile stroll to the beach along a paved, ADA-accessible trail that provides stunning views of the town of Gualala. The park is open 8 a.m. to sunset daily (6 a.m. to sunset during the summer). Dogs are allowed on leash. Bathrooms are available near the parking lot and close to the beach access. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 42401 Coast Highway 1, Gualala, 707-785-2377, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov