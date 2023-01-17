Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Too Muddy to Hike? Check Out These Paved Local Trails

If your favorite trail is a bit too muddy these days, use it as an excuse to explore a Sonoma County park with a paved trail.

Recent rain storms have transformed many regional trails to mud. But this doesn’t prevent us from getting outdoors. Now is a great time to explore local parks with paved trails. Click through the gallery above for a few to visit and please note: Be mindful of fallen or damaged trees, partially flooded areas and other storm-related hazards. Up-to-date information about current park conditions can be found at parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
20 Things to Do for 20-Somethings in Sonoma County

From beer gardens to night clubs to secondhand shops, these are the best places for 20-somethings in Sonoma County.

Close