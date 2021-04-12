Six issues | One Great Price

40 Favorite Salads in Sonoma County

Spring days mean plenty of light and fresh salads are on the menu at local restaurants.

Spring days mean plenty of light and fresh salads are on the menu. So shuffle off the pandemic blues, Easter candy overload, short rib and mashed potato takeout and overly-processed late-night snack attacks for a taste of bright greens, of-the-moment asparagus, racy radishes and zippy pea sprouts. Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorites.

With things still in flux at local restaurants, not all of the salads featured in the gallery above may be on the menu right now — season dictates the plates — but get inspired for some tasty fare. And we can guarantee that all of these restaurants serve up great greens.

Missed one of your faves? Let us know in the comments.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

