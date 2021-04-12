40 Favorite Salads in Sonoma County

Salad with shrimp at The Holly and Tali Show at The Casino Bar and Grill in Bodega. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Fig and arugula salad at The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Grazin Girl Gorgonzola Salad with butter lettuce, red Kurt squash, apple cider, pomegranate and prosciutto from the Valley Ford Cheese and Creamery in on Hwy 1 in Valley Ford. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Kamura Don at Kamura Sushi in Santa Rosa, Korean-style mixed sashimi bowl Hwae-dup bap served with an assortment of fish, seaweed salad, daikon, mixed greens, served over hot brown rice with a side of cho-jang Korean sweet and spicy sauce. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Roasted beet salad with goat cheese mousse, red quinoa, arugula, and verjus vinaigrette at Jackson's Bar and Oven during Restaurant Week in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Poke Bowl with ahi tuna, brown rice, romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, cucumber, seaweed salad, edamame, sesame seeds and soy ginger dressing from Matt Spector, chef and owner of Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Elotes and smoked trout salad at Handline restaurant in Sebastopol. I can’t even say how good the corn was. Oh. My. God. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Spring days mean plenty of light and fresh salads are on the menu. So shuffle off the pandemic blues, Easter candy overload, short rib and mashed potato takeout and overly-processed late-night snack attacks for a taste of bright greens, of-the-moment asparagus, racy radishes and zippy pea sprouts. Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorites.

With things still in flux at local restaurants, not all of the salads featured in the gallery above may be on the menu right now — season dictates the plates — but get inspired for some tasty fare. And we can guarantee that all of these restaurants serve up great greens.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.