40 Favorite Salads in Sonoma County

Thai-style Caesar salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck in Sebastopol. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Peanut noodle salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck in Sebastopol. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Seafood salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck in Sebastopol. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Smoked trout salad with green beans and hard boiled eggs, tomato and stone fruit salad, fried green tomatoes at Blue Ridge Kitchen in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Elotes and smoked trout salad at Handline restaurant in Sebastopol. I can’t even say how good the corn was. Oh. My. God. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Smoked trout salad at Handline restaurant in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Classic Cobb Salad with grilled chicken breast, romaine, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, shaved onion, avocado, tomato, Point Reyes blue cheese crumbles & dressing from the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Bistro Salad with bacon, poached egg, croutons, escarole and frisée from Flavor Bistro in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Persimmon and arugula salad at K&L Bistro in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Seaweed salad at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Citrus salad at Fandees Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Green Papaya Salad at Khom Loi in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Poke Bowl with ahi tuna, brown rice, romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, cucumber, seaweed salad, edamame, sesame seeds and soy ginger dressing from Matt Spector, chef and owner of Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Mo'Berry Blues Salad with strawberries, blue berries, black berries, radish, roasted beets, cucumbers, toasted almonds, goat cheese, FEED mixed greens, and champagne vinaigrette at Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)
Beets and greens salad with walnuts, pickled onions, black pepper buttermilk dressing at Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)
Roasted beet salad with goat cheese mousse, red quinoa, arugula, and verjus vinaigrette at Jackson's Bar and Oven during Restaurant Week in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Panzanella Salad with mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, goat cheese, lemon dressing and grilled bread from Rickey's Eastbound in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Cocoya salad at Cascabel Mexican restaurant and grill in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Rainbow salad at Best of Burma in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Kamura Don at Kamura Sushi in Santa Rosa, Korean-style mixed sashimi bowl Hwae-dup bap served with an assortment of fish, seaweed salad, daikon, mixed greens, served over hot brown rice with a side of cho-jang Korean sweet and spicy sauce. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Nicoise salad at Creperie Chez Solange in Larkfield. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Crab Louie salad from Seafood & Eat (Down to Earth Cafe) in Windsor. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Beet salad at Down to Earth Cafe in Windsor. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Beet salad at Kin Restaurant in Windsor. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Salmon Skin Salad at Asahi Sushi in Healdsburg. (Nobuyuki Asahi)
Breakfast salad of local lettuces, soft poached egg, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, poached potatoes, fresh red onion, avocado, Pugs Leap chevre, and apple cider vinaigrette dressing and a mimosa at Estero Cafe in Valley Ford. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Grazin Girl Gorgonzola Salad with butter lettuce, red Kurt squash, apple cider, pomegranate and prosciutto from the Valley Ford Cheese and Creamery in on Hwy 1 in Valley Ford. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Spring Salad with Laura Chenel goat cheese, apricots, hazelnuts and mixed greens from Lou's Luncheonette in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat).
Fig and arugula salad at The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Beet salad at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma. (Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)
Cobb Salad with chicken, egg, avocado, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese and organic mixed baby greens from Cafe Mimosa in Rohnert Park. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Strawberry salad at Down to Earth Cafe in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Kale salad with mandarins at Acme Burger in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Lotus root salad at Mai Vietnamese Cuisine in Cotati. (Jeff Kan Lee / The Press Democrat)
Fried spinach salad with cashews, avocado, red onion and creamy vinaigrette at Spring Thai in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Classic Nicoise Salad with albacore tuna, roasted bell pepper, kalamata olives, haricot vert, 6 minute egg, cherry tomatoes, and house champagne vinaigrette from The Shuckery in Petaluma. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Jalapeño salad with lime vinaigrette at Chili Joe’s in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Watermelon, feta and fennel salad at Della Fattoria in Petaluma. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Stone fruit salat at Brot in Guerneville. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
The prosciutto and roasted asparagus salad at Terrapin Creek restaurant in Bodega Bay. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Salad with shrimp at The Holly and Tali Show at The Casino Bar and Grill in Bodega. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)
Boho Bowl at Altamont General Store in Occidental. (Photo courtesy of Altamont General Store)