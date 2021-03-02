Six issues | One Great Price

4 Dog-Friendly Parks in Sonoma County

Treat your pup, and yourself, to a stroll along beautiful trails — or some off-leash adventures.

Many Sonoma County residents have spent more time with their pets during the pandemic. In addition to being comforting companions at home, dogs also help motivate us to get outside and get moving. A majority of Sonoma County’s regional parks welcome dogs on leashes and offer paved trails, hikes through the woods and even off-leash adventures that both Fido and you will love. Click through the gallery above for the best Sonoma County parks to bring your furry friend.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

