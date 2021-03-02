Slide 1 of 15 Crane Creek Regional Park, Rohnert Park: This 128-acre park offers 3.5 miles of trail to explore with your leashed best friend. Rolling hills, grassy meadows and vineyard views make this a nice park for a relaxing and scenic stroll. (Those looking to really tire their pup out can give Fiddleneck and Hawk Ridge a try.) Dirt trails, including Fiddleneck, Buckeye, and Northern Loop trails, are also open to equestrians and bikers. Both Creek Trail and Lupine Trail are wheelchair accessible. (Courtesy of Crane Creek Regional Park)

Slide 2 of 15 During spring, meadows in Crane Creek Regional Park are covered in wildflowers. As the park name suggests, Crane Creek flows through the middle of the park. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 15 While taking in the natural beauty around you, don't forget to look up. In this photo, a pretty summer sky seen from the Overlook Loop Trail, a short walk from the parking area at Crane Creek Regional Park. (Photo by Joshua Dylan Mellars)

Slide 4 of 15 There are restrooms close to the parking lot at Crane Creek Regional Park and a couple of picnic tables, but there is no running water so be sure to bring your own. The park is open daily, 7 a.m. to sunset. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 5000 Pressley Road, Rohnert Park, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Photo by Joshua Dylan Mellars)

Slide 5 of 15 Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma: Named for a seasonal lake that forms during wet weather, Tolay Lake Regional Park is the largest Sonoma County park. Stretching 3,400 acres, there are nearly 12 miles of trail for hardy two- and four-footed hikers. Opened in 2018, the park is a combination of two large ranches purchased by the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District the Sonoma Land Trust and transferred to Regional Parks. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 15 A walk in Tolay Regional Park takes you across sacred, spiritual land. The history of the property spans 8,000 years. Coast Miwok people are the original descendants of the Tolay Valley and the area remains "a sacred spiritual center" and "a cultural landscape" for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, who are comprised of Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo tribal citizens. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 7 of 15 On a clear day, the hike to Three Bridges Vista Point in Tolay Regional Park (via the Causeway and East Ridge Trails) rewards with views of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, and the Highway 37 overpass. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 15 Tolay Regional Park is open daily, 7 a.m. to sunset. Drinking water is not available in the park, so make sure to bring plenty for both you and your dog. Restrooms are located near the parking lot. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 5869 Cannon Lane, Petaluma, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Courtesy of Tolay Regional Park)

Slide 9 of 15 Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Glen Ellen: Welcoming hikers, cyclists and equestrians, there’s a trail for everyone at this more than 200-acre park, conveniently located off of Highway 12. The park’s main path, the Valley of the Moon trail, is paved and ADA accessible. Stretching a bit more than a mile, there are benches and picnic tables to stop, relax and take it all in. (Courtesy of Sonoma Valley Regional Park)

Slide 10 of 15 If you and your dog are in the mood for some exercise, hop on one of the many unpaved paths that connect to the Valley of the Moon trail in Sonoma Valley Regional Park. For energetic dogs looking for a place to run, the Elizabeth Perrone Dog Park, located next to the parking lot at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, provide a safe, fenced area for dogs to play off-leash. (Conner Jay / The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 15 Come spring, Sonoma Valley Regional Park explodes with lupine, poppies and other colorful wildflowers. The park is open daily, 8 a.m. to sunset. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 13630 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 15 Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa: Offering nearly 10 miles of trails, this is one of Sonoma County’s best known and most popular parks. The paved, ADA accessible Spring Lake Loop is always buzzing with activity. Connecting, unpaved trails like Horse Loop and Fishermans Trail typically offer a less crowded hike. (Shutterstock)

Slide 13 of 15 Spring Lake's annual Water Bark event, a fundraiser for the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, is popular among pups: for four weekends in September, dogs are welcome at the Swimming Lagoon for off-leash swimming and romping. After being canceled in 2020, the event may return in 2021.

Slide 14 of 15 Dirt trails at Spring Lake Regional Park are popular with mountain bikers, so be alert and careful when hiking with your dog. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 15 With the exception of the swimming lagoon, dogs on leash are allowed throughout Spring Lake Regional Park. They are also allowed at Howarth Park to the west. Dogs are not allowed on trails in neighboring Trione-Annadel State Park. Open daily, 7 a.m. to sunset. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. North Entrance: 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. South Entrance: 5585 Newanga Avenue, Santa Rosa, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.(Courtesy of Spring Lake Regional Park)