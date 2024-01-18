10 Best Hikes Near Sonoma, According to AllTrails

Slide 1 of 13 1. North Slope Sonoma Mountain Trail: Located near Glen Ellen in the North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, this 6.2-mile out-and-back trail is classified as a moderately challenging route that takes just over three hours to complete. Popular not just for hikers, but also mountain bikers and runners, the trail is open year around. Dogs are not allowed on this trail. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 13 2. Mountain, Sonoma Ridge, Coon and Vineyard Trail: This 8.6-mile loop trail in Jack London State Historic Park just up the hill from downtown Glen Ellen is another moderately challenging route that takes almost four and a half hours to walk. The trail is trafficked by hikers, mountain bikers, birders and those looking to commune with the landscapes that captured the imagination of the illustrious writer of classics such as “The Call of the Wild.” Dogs are not allowed on this trail. (Sierra Downey/Sonoma County Tourism))

Slide 3 of 13 Vineyards in fall in Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. (Jack London State Historic Park)

Slide 4 of 13 3. Jack London Mountain and Quarry Trail: Also located at Jack London State Historic Park, this 3-mile loop trail is classified as an easy route, taking about an hour and a half to walk. Horseback riders share the trail with hikers and others exploring this area of the park. Dogs are not allowed on this trail. (Sarah Deragon)

Slide 5 of 13 4. Canyon Ridge Trail Loop: Weaving its way through the Sonoma Valley Regional Park, known for its oak woodlands, this 2.5-mile loop trail only takes around an hour to complete. Classified as a moderately challenging hike, it is also an excellent option for birders and runners. Dogs are allowed, but must be on a leash. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 6 of 13 5. Grape Stomp and You-Walk Miwok Loop: Not far from downtown Sonoma, this 2.4-mile loop trail is inside the 375-acre Bartholomew Memorial Park, once the site of Count Agoston Haraszthy’s residence and vineyards. This moderately challenging route can be walked in about an hour and 13 minutes. Dogs are allowed, but must be on a leash. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 13 6. Sonoma Overlook Trail: Located in Sonoma City Park, this 2.5-mile out-and-back trail takes just over an hour to walk. Classified as an easy route, it is a popular spot for hikers and birders alike. The trailhead is at the entrance to the Mountain Cemetery, just north of the Sonoma Plaza. Dogs are not allowed on this trail. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 13 7. Spotted Fawn, Rattlesnake Cutoff and Sonoma Overlook Trail: Another easy route near Sonoma, this 3.4-mile out-and-back trail can be walked in about an hour and a half. On the way to a summit that overlooks impressive views of Sonoma Valley, you will pass through oaks, toyon and bay laurel. You’ll likely share the path with others as it’s a favorite spot for many hikers. Dogs are not allowed on this trail. (Courtesy of sonomavalley.com)

Slide 9 of 13 8. Sonoma Bike Path: Running through the Sonoma State Historic Park is this 1.5-mile point-to-point bike path and trail. Particularly suited for road bikers, runners and birders, it is classified as an easy route that can be walked in less than half an hour. Dogs are allowed, but must be on a leash. (The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 13 9. Dickson Trail: For an off-the-beaten-track adventure that features views of the Bay, head south of Sonoma to the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge where this 1.9-mile out-and-back trail is located. It is a relatively easy walk that takes only about half an hour. You might want to bring your binoculars and telephoto lens as it is a haven for birds and bird watchers. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 13 Shorebirds feed at the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Sears Point wetland restoration project. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Slide 12 of 13 Sunset from the shore at the Sears Point wetland restoration project in the the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021