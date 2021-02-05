These Sonoma Restaurants Are Serving Up Special Meals and Deals for Valentine’s Day

Dinucci’s in Valley Ford will offer a six-course meal for $45 per person — now that’s a deal! Antipasti plate, minestrone soup with warm sourdough bread, garden salad, pasta with Bolognese, Sonoma Mountain filet mignon with a cabernet reduction, roasted fingerling potatoes and chocolate-raspberry cheesecake with a complimentary glass of Champagne. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Ricky's Eastbound in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa is offering a prix fixe dinner for two or four, just in time for Valentine’s Day. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Seared in Petaluma will serve a three-course prix fixe meal includes curried pumpkin bisque, Wagyu rib-eye steak with wild mushrooms, lamb loin with green garlic, bacon-wrapped filet with duck fat potatoes and a dark chocolate torte. (Courtesy of Seared)

The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma will have a three-course menu for two with Dungeness crab cakes, frisee salad with bacon lardons, pan-seared beef tenderloin with wild mushroom risotto and black truffle butter, chocolate pot de creme with raspberry curd. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Huria's in Bodega Bay has a special Valentine’s Day five-course prix fixe menu for two, which includes fresh tabbouleh, beet and ricotta salad with sunflower greens, a 12-inch signature pizza, wood-fired New York strip steak with white truffle potatoes, fresh biscuits with raspberry jam and white chocolate mousse. (Courtesy of Huria's)

Pizza for Valentine's Day? Leah Scurto if Pizza Leah is one of several top-notch chefs that will participate in Date Night with Luther Burbank Center. You choose a restaurant for your meal, then pair it with a virtual concert. Each meal has a wine pairing and includes access to the concert by jazz artist Jonathan Butler. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Order a luxe charcuterie and cheese board from Field and Farm with wrapped flower bouquet, Breathless sparkling wine and chocolate truffles from Fleur Sauvage. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Restaurants throughout the county are taking Valentine’s Day very seriously, coming up with amazing meals to share with, well, anyone you want to spend some quality time with. Whether that’s a spouse or partner or just a good friend, here are a few takeout and outdoor dining menus that really stand out. Did we miss a favorite? Let us know.

Feb. 12: Date Night with LBC

We’ve all sorely missed going to concerts, comedy shows and plays at the Luther Burbank Center the last 11 months, so why not support the arts and have a fantastic takeout meal from top-notch chefs including Charlie Palmer (Dry Creek Kitchen), Dustin Valette (Valette), Ari Rosen (Campo Fina), John Hallgrimson (Healdsburg Bar & Kitchen), Leah Scurto (PizzaLeah) or the Salt and Stone team to kick off Valentine’s weekend? You choose a restaurant for your meal, then pair it with a virtual concert. Each meal has a wine pairing and includes access to the concert by jazz artist Jonathan Butler.

Prices range from $100 to $150, with pickup at your selected restaurant. We can’t resist sharing a few of the tasty items being served: 48-hour Wagyu beef short ribs, braised quail with winter squash and white truffle risotto, New York steak for two with Bordelaise sauce, a heart-shaped “ultimate mushroom” pizza with truffle Toma cheese, cauliflower gnocchi and much more. Go to lutherburbankcenter.org/events to purchase tickets and meals.

Sonoma

Folktable at Cornerstone Sonoma: A meal for two includes fried chicken with chile-honey sauce, caviar with homemade potato chips and crème fraîche and chocolate pots du crème, $150. Add-ons include additional caviar, a curated cheese board or country ham spread with fried soda crackers. It all comes with a cozy picnic blanket, too. Order in advance by Feb. 10 at folktable.com. 23584 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Pickup only.

Girl and the Fig: Three-course menu for two with Dungeness crab cakes, frisee salad with bacon lardons, pan-seared beef tenderloin with wild mushroom risotto and black truffle butter, chocolate pot de creme with raspberry curd, $85. Order online for takeout, 110 West Spain Street, Sonoma.

Santa Rosa

Ricky’s Eastbound: Prix fixe dinner with herb-marinated veal loin chop, fennel au gratin potatoes and tarragon roasted asparagus or salmon and lobster roulade with vegetable Parmesan risotto. Add crab cakes, cheesecake with lemon curd or butterscotch and chocolate pots de crème. $95 for two, $195 for four. Order by Feb. 8, rickyseastboundorder@gmail.com or call 707-536-6606. Pickup or delivery only.

Petaluma

Seared: Three-course prix fixe meal includes curried pumpkin bisque, Wagyu rib-eye steak with wild mushrooms, lamb loin with green garlic, bacon-wrapped filet with duck fat potatoes and a dark chocolate torte. A la carte, you can order oysters, tuna crudo, wild mushroom fondue and Dungeness crab croquettes. 170 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, petalumaseared.com Pickup or outdoor dining by reservation. 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-762-5997.

Ambrosia: Exotic Indian cuisine will get your Valentine in the mood. Prix fixe for two includes lamb chop tikka masala, coconut lobster and shrimp curry, cornish game hen or murgh khushka (chicken in cashew sauce). Includes starter, rice, naan and dessert, $110. 840 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-238-5105, ambrosiaindiancuisine.com.

Quinoa Cocina Peruvian: $80 prix fixe with quinoa salad, empanadas, shrimp ceviche, seafood paella, tallarines saltado, Peruvian alfajores. 500 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, quinuacocinaperuana.com

West County and Coast

Huria’s: Special Valentine’s Day five-course prix fixe menu for two includes fresh tabbouleh, beet and ricotta salad with sunflower greens, a 12-inch signature pizza, wood-fired New York strip steak with white truffle potatoes, fresh biscuits with raspberry jam and white chocolate mousse. Pickup only. 1400 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, hurias.com.

Dinucci’s: Six-course meal for $45 per person — now that’s a deal! Antipasti plate, minestrone soup with warm sourdough bread, garden salad, pasta with Bolognese, Sonoma Mountain filet mignon with a cabernet reduction, roasted fingerling potatoes, and chocolate-raspberry cheesecake with a complimentary glass of Champagne. Outdoor dining under their tent. 14485 Valley Ford Road, Valley Ford. Book online at dinuccisrestaurant.com or text 707-888-2232.

A little something extra

Field and Farm: A luxe charcuterie and cheese board that will take their breath away, wrapped flower bouquet, Breathless sparkling wine and chocolate truffles from Fleur Sauvage. fieldandfarmboards.com/orders

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.