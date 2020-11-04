Santa Rosa Gets a Sushi Go Round, and Mateo’s Back Patio is Worth a Visit

The latest from Sonoma County’s dining scene:

Ippinn Sushi

Great news! Santa Rosa finally has a sushi-go round. The bad news? You can’t actually use it or the race-car sushi track until indoor seating is allowed again. However, you can order some impressive “utility” sushi from this newcomer in the Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood. By “utility,” I mean Wednesday afternoon California rolls, veggie tempura and tonkatsu ramen with a girlfriend rather than Friday night, once-in-a-blue-moon break-the-bank sushi with Daiginjo sake. In my world, both are equally important. Ippinn Sushi is a sister restaurant to the nearby Ippin Udon. 1985 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-800-7699, ippinnsushi.com.

Mateo’s Cocina Latina

It’s been years since I’ve whiled away an afternoon drinking margaritas in Healdsburg. OK, maybe weeks, but it’s worth checking out Mateo’s back patio for fresh fruit margaritas and luxe dishes including pork belly with a honey serrano glaze ($11.75) or a high-end nacho platter with duck, fresh tostadas, shredded jack cheese, seasonal salsa and house-cured jalapeños. Chef Mateo Granados uses lots of locally sourced ingredients, and his Yucatan-inspired dishes raise the bar on Mexican cuisine in Sonoma County. 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1520, mateoscocinalatina.com.