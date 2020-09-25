Pumpkin Turnovers, Jam-Making Classes and More: Things We’re Excited About Right Now

Leslie Goodrich originally retired in her late 50's but decided she wanted to make money again and opened LaLa's Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand retail location in Petaluma when she was 72. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Pumpkin Time: With the first day of fall, Sept. 22, comes all things pumpkin. This year we’re ready! First up, Les Pascals has released its fall menu with pumpkin bichon, a sort of turnover filled with pumpkin. They’re also making pumpkin pot pies, pumpkin macarons and pumpkin bread. 13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, lespascalspatisserie.com. Have some other local pumpkin faves? Let me know by emailing heather.irwin@pressdemocrat.com

Jam Out: Learn how to make jam from a professional, with jam-making classes at LALA’s Jams in Petaluma in October. You can learn the basics of making your own awesome jams, from weighing fruit to processing in a hot water bath, and you’ll take home one of your own creations. New methods and tips will help you make great jam with much less work, LALA’s says. Face masks are required, and the classes are for one person or two people from the same household. 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Basic jam recipe and one jar of jam per person included. Call 707-773-1083 for details and to sign up. lalasjams.com/classes

Ultimate Boards: Fancy charcuteries and cheese boards have become Instagram stars lately, and one of the best local spots to order one is Field and Farm. Packed with seasonal fruits, local cheeses, meats, nuts and olives, they’re a gorgeous showstopper, even if it’s just a treat for your social bubble or your family. Their “Bountiful Board” runs about $100 and feeds four to five people easily. Smaller picnic boards are $40 and $60. Delivery for $10 to Santa Rosa, Windsor, Healdsburg, Geyserville and Cloverdale on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Or pick up for free at 14 Matheson St. in Healdsburg. Order online at fieldandfarmboards.com

Get ready for pretzels and potato chips in your Reese’s candy. It’s been an extra-salty year, and binge snacking is a thing, so you’re welcome. Watch for the Reese’s Big Cup with pretzels or potato chips soon, with pieces of salted pretzels and potato chips mixed in with the peanut butter.