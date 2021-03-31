Sonoma County Town Named One of the Best in California

Would you like to visit one of the best small towns in California? If you live in Sonoma County, you don’t have to travel far. Travel + Leisure magazine has just named the town of Sonoma among the top 10 towns in the Golden State with under 15,000 residents.
Published on March 30, Travel + Leisure’s list includes towns across California — from Avalon to Tahoe City — that “make for some of the most memorable vacations.” Sonoma, “cheaper and larger than Napa,” retains its “small-town appeal,” says the magazine. “It’s an affordable home base to explore nearby wineries, and it stands on its own for colonial architecture, fascinating statehood history, and a picturesque town center.”
The New York based travel magazine recommends that visitors to Sonoma make their way to the Sonoma Overlook Trail for its “breathtaking views … you might think you walked all the way to Italy.”
This is not the first time that Sonoma has been tapped for it small-town charm by a national publication or media company. In 2017, U.S. News & World Report, best known for its influential best colleges and hospitals rankings, listed the “best small towns to visit in the USA” — and the town of Sonoma came in on #1. In 2018, Budget Travel released their annual top 10 list of the “coolest small towns in America.” Sonoma snagged the second spot on that list. Travel + Leisure has also named Sonoma one of “America’s best towns for July 4th” (in 2016).
The Bay Area towns of Calistoga, St. Helena and Sausalito also made the Travel + Leisure list of best small towns in California. See the full list here.
What are some of your favorite spots in the town of Sonoma? See a few hidden gems in the gallery above.