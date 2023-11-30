Local Husband-and-Wife Team Named Among ‘Most Powerful People in American Fine Dining’

The Robb Report, an ultra-luxury lifestyle magazine, has listed Kyle and Katina Connaughton of Healdsburg’s Single Thread Restaurant & Farm to their “Most Powerful People in American Fine Dining” ranking.

In the list of “the restaurant industry’s most influential figures, as chosen by their peers,” the couple reached No. 12 in the ranking that includes Michael Mina (San Francisco chef and visionary behind Sonoma’s Wit and Wisdom, No. 34) and Matthew Kammerer (Harbor House Inn in Mendocino County, No. 31).

“The husband-and-wife duo behind Michelin three-starred Single Thread … have created an immersive dining experience that epitomizes the ethic of farm to table,” said the report. The magazine praised the Connaughtons’ work during the 2019 wildfires and COVID-19 to help feed Sonoma County residents in need.

“This way, a donation could support an ecosystem of kitchen staffers who would have otherwise been laid off and keep the farm going as well — all while providing free meals to the community,” the report said.

San Francisco’s Dominique Creen was given No. 3 status and Yountville’s Thomas Keller ranked No. 1.